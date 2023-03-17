Gun Deals: MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine $95.99 FREE Shipping Option CODEs

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine march2023

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun parts retailer at Brownells has a deal going on the MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 5.56×45 magazine for just $95.99 at check out with coupon code “Ammoland10” at check out.

As always, there is free shipping for Brownells Edge Members.

Compare the price on the same product here and here and you see that the low price and free shipping make this a good buy.

This product is very well reviewed and really stands up to hard use but don’t take our word check the video below.

The PMAG D-60 is a durable, lightweight, highly reliable 60-round 5.56×45 NATO/.223 Remington polymer magazine for AR-15/M4 compatible weapons. With a larger capacity than previous PMAGs, the PMAG D-60 gives the shooter 60 rounds of ammunition, effectively allowing the same round count as two standard capacity 30-round magazines without requiring a critical reload. The unique drum configuration keeps the height of the magazine manageable as well, allowing prone firing and easier storage. Features a paint pen dot matrix for easy marking and the MagLevel system for instant capacity indication. Compatible with a wide range of NATO firearms such as the M4, M16, SCAR MK16/16S, HK416, MR556, M27 IAR, and others.

MAGPUL AR-15 PMAG D60 Magazine just $95.99 with code and FREE S&H

Matt in Oklahoma

Love shooting it Hate loading it

1
Richard Payne

Will this work with my Panther Arm DPMS tact 2?

1
musicman44mag

If your rifle is a spec. AR15 then it will work.

0
Keith

Yes, I will work with any AR-15 lower chambered in .223/5.56 or .300 BLK OUT

1
Ope

These mags function and feed great but loading them can really get tough.

0
musicman44mag

I own one. Hard to load when you have about forty in it with just the switch on the back but I use a mag lula that you would normally use on a standard capacity magazine at the same time and it makes it a lot easier.

0
David

Went back and tried again. This time it worked. Out the door..
Good deal!

0
Rich

The code will only get you $10 off the first one. Each additional magazine is $ still a great price though.

0
Brian

Bulky and overpriced it doesn’t take that long to swap a mag I can get 5 30 rd mags for the price of this and it only has a capacity of 2 standard mags

0
musicman44mag

One reason why I like it is because when I am at the shooting bench, it has more clearance than a standard capacity mag does between the rifle and the bench. That means I don’t have to sit as high and I can put both my elbows on the table.

0
Frank Dobyns

California unfortunately has a 10 round clip limit(which I find unfortunate)purchasing this product if allowed too do so may be against California rule/law,,can you tell me if there is a ban shipping this Magpul too California, thank you

0
AJ

Bc you said 10 rd clip you have to be trolling lol.

Magazine brah.

1
musicman44mag

exactly what I thought. Is someone trying to get a dealer in trouble here? They have there own words for things and just can’t break the habit. It’s not their fault though when you have a leader like Joe kamaltoe obiden saying a gun that shoots 1,000 clips. They don’t know any better.

0
Dennis

Will this work on AR 15 bushmaster

0
Keith

Yes, it will work with any AR-15 lower chambered in .223/5.56 or .300 BLK OUT

1
