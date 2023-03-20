Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Backdraft Fixed Blade Knife

I’m an outdoorsman. I hunt and fish so I am big time into hunting, fishing and outdoor knives. By the same token, I live in the same fallen world that you do. I’m a dad of two daughters and grandkids and a husband. My number one job is protecting them. No one will care more about them than me. You’re crazy if you delegate that responsibility to anyone else. Remember Uvalde? So, no one else will love your loved ones or protect them like you will. So, consequently I am always prepared to take care of them.

I’m not a police basher. I have in-laws that are cops, highway patrolmen and Texas Rangers but the bottom line is, no one is willing to die for my loved ones. That’s my job. So, with that said, you always need to be prepared to take care of the ones you love. My dad taught me a long time ago that no one is going to take care of you. You have to do it yourself. For instance a while back I was driving by a city park. Some young punk was beating up a girl. Everyone else was just watching. Luckily, I drove by and was able to stop it.

The liberal would say call the cops. Yeah, I did that, it only took 5 minutes and 19 seconds for them to get there. She was 5-months pregnant and would have aborted the baby if I had of waited for the cop to get there.

I say all of the above to just point out, if you aren’t ready to take care of your loved ones then, you’re derelict of duty. I’m an old turd now so I carry pepper spray and a pistol. But if you’re younger a knife I is good option.

But knives aren’t only good for self-defense. Sure, I’ve had plenty of fights, close robberies and such but you can also lose your life through other emergencies. I’ve been hung-up bad on horses, hooked by bulls, hung on cliffs, lost in the wilderness etc. etc. A knife is a huge help in surviving in a lot of situations.

First off, when it’s panic in the disco you might misuse your knife. In those situations, you don’t want a blade that snaps in half. You want a stout bladed knife. For survival, outdoor use I think that you’re going to like the Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Backdraft Fixed Blade knife.

Backdraft Features

It has a lot of desirable features. Let’s cover these features. The blade is 5-inches long which is my desired survival knife blade length. It has a clip point for your stabbing jobs. The last 2-inches the blade is serrated for you guys that like a serrated edge. The back end of the spine has deep grooves which you could use to rip through rough materials and probably even cut through wire with.

When you hold the knife, you will have a firm grip due to the deep finger groove and slight thumb groove. When holding the knife, I feel like that I have a firm grip. If you like lanyards it has a hole so you can install one.

The sheath is a definite tactical sheath. It has a belt loop so you can carry it on your belt and a string to tie it down to your leg. Or if you like to attach it to your backpack, it has a Molle compatible nylon sheath. It also has clip on belt for clipping onto whatever.

So, if you’re in the market for a good, stout survival knife or camping knife, check out the Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Backdraft Fixed Blade knife. The MSRP on the Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Backdraft is $43.98 and as is usual, we will close with the company specs.

Backdraft Overview

The Master Cutlery Elite Tactical Backdraft fixed blade features a 5-in 8CR13MOV stainless steel partially serrated drop point blade with a black oxidized coated finish, a sawback spine, and black thermoplastic rubber handles. This full tang fixed blade is 0.15-in thick with a lanyard hole. This knife has an overall length of 10-in and weighs 12.80-oz. Includes a MOLLE compatible black nylon sheath with belt loop.

• 1/2 serrated drop point blade

• Full tang construction

• MOLLE-compatible nylon sheath

• Measures 5-in closed and 10-in overall length

• Weighs 12.80-oz

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”