Michigan House Passes Mandatory Long Gun Registration

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing and sent House Bills 4138, 4142, and 4143 straight to the floor. The House then voted 56-53 to pass them. These further criminalize private transfers of firearms by expanding Michigan’s permit-to-purchase and registration system to all firearms. The committee once again suppressed opposition by only allowing one person to testify against this package, despite the chair having said last week for anyone else wishing to testify to come back this week. It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

The committee has not yet taken action on the other two anti-gun packages before it. NRA will keep you updated. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox.

