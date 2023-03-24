Montana: House to Vote on Concealed Carry Permit Reciprocity Bill

Today, March 24, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on House Bill 674. This bill proposes an optional, enhanced concealed carry permit that would allow recognition of Montanans’ concealed carry permits in five more states: WA, MN, NM, SC, and DE. It is imperative that you contact your representative NOW and urge them to SUPPORT HB 674!

It is unfair that law-abiding citizens should be prevented from exercising their right to self-defense when traveling across the country. As current law stands, Montanans can constitutionally carry in 25 states, and regular concealed carry permit holders can carry in 35 states. If HB 674 passes, Montana’s optional, enhanced concealed carry permit, with the addition of WA, MN, NM, SC & DE, will be recognized in 40 states. Unfortunately, there are 10 states that do not have reciprocity with any other states.

Again, please use the link above to contact your representative NOW and respectfully urge them to support HB 674.

