MTM Case-Gard Rolls Out ‘The Bull’ Rifle Rest

MTM Case-Gard, the first name in innovative polymer-based solutions for shooting and hunting enthusiasts, expands its shooting support system offerings for 2023 with The Bull rifle rest.

Built similar in design to the company’s popular K-Zone shooting rest, The Bull is sized to accommodate full-length rifles and shotguns. The adjustable frame can be shortened or lengthened between 18.3 and 26 inches to achieve proper forearm and buttstock support on any shooting bench. The wide stance delivers optimal stability for all long-arm platforms, while rubber feet at the four corners prevent slipping.

Keeping the firearm in place while allowing for subtle alignment adjustments are non-marring rubber shooting pads secured to the front and rear yokes. To quickly adjust elevation, The Bull features a screw-style yoke tower that raises or lowers via an easy-to-operate hand wheel. These yolks can be locked into place via the screw-tightening mechanism.

Engineered and manufactured in America, The Bull is a highly portable and affordable range companion that delivers rock-solid performance for zeroing and ammo testing.

To learn more about this and other innovative hunting and shooting equipment solutions, visit MTMCase-Gard.com.





MTM Case-Gard is family owned and operated since 1968. MTM strives to be innovative in our approach to the shooting sports. All of our products were either designed by one of us, as a solution to a problem we ran into, or because you, the Case-Gard user, suggested it. The results are innovative quality products that last! For more information and availability, check with your local sporting goods dealer or contact MTM Molded Products at (937) 890-7461. See the full line of MTM products at www.mtmcase-gard.com