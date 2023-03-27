North Carolina Governor Cooper Vetoes Pro-Gun Bill

Unfortunately, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 41, a bill that recognizes law-abiding citizens’ right to self-defense while attending a church with a school attached and also repeals the redundant permit-to-purchase system. This was expected from the anti-gun Governor who has a proven track record of trampling on the Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians.

Gov. Cooper’s veto message falsely claims that Senate Bill 41, “will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns.” He has shown law-abiding gun owners another reason why they must always be ready to vote to elect officials who will work to protect their rights.

Bipartisan support for the self-defense bill in the General Assembly may indicate the potential for an override of Governor Cooper’s veto. Cooper vetoed similar legislation in 2021 and 2020.

