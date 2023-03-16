NRA Appoints Randy Kozuch as Interim NRA-ILA Executive Director

The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) announced today that Randy Kozuch has been named interim Executive Director of the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA). NRA-ILA is the “lobbying” arm of the NRA. Established in 1975, NRA-ILA is committed to preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals to purchase, possess and use firearms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. NRA-ILA also celebrates the freedoms of speech and association through political advocacy.

With more than 29 years of experience working with the NRA, Kozuch has been instrumental in promoting Second Amendment freedom at the local and national level. Working with lawmakers and grassroots advocates across the political spectrum, Kozuch’s efforts have advanced Right-to-Carry, preemption statutes, “stand your ground” laws and other landmark legislation in the name of constitutional freedom. He has overseen state lobbying efforts in all 50 state legislatures and served as the primary point of contact between NRA and the nation’s governors and state constitutional officers.

“Randy is a tireless advocate, a veteran of national and local politics, and a dedicated partner to the NRA,” says NRA EVP & CEO Wayne LaPierre. “He’s spent the majority of his career at the tip of the spear – defending freedom in every forum imaginable. He is the best choice to lead our team, as the NRA advances its political strategy and builds a blueprint to support pro-Second Amendment candidates for the 2024 national election.”

Kozuch began his career working on Capitol Hill, rising from an aide in a congressional office for the State of Georgia and serving as senior staff for a subcommittee for Small Business. He was appointed by two Virginia governors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where he served for eight years.

“I am excited to lead NRA-ILA and to continue carrying the torch for the Second Amendment,” says Kozuch. “It is an honor to work with this advocacy team – as it furthers the nation’s most powerful political and grassroots strategy aimed at protecting constitutional freedom.”

A resident of Alexandria, Virginia, Kozuch holds a degree in Political Science from Georgia State University.