Ammo Deals: 1000 Rounds PMC Bronze .223 Remington, FMJ, 55-Grain Ammunition $427.49

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock 1000 rounds of PMC Bronze, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammo for $427.49 with buyers club FREE shipping. That is $0.427 each a round for clean reloadable brass case .223.

Sizzle just waiting to be unleashed! For more fun at the range, or just plinking on the backlot, this bulk-buy .223 Ammo is ready to seal the deal. FMJ for straight-shooting paper-punching power, priced to keep you firing all day! Stock up here for LESS!

ABOUT PMC AMMO.

PMC ammunition is loaded in new brass cases with boxer primers. This ammunition is non-corrosive and is loaded to SAAMI specifications. Each of these rounds complies with MIL SPEC.

Key Specifications

Item Number: 223483

Mfg. Number: 223A/AK

UPC: 885344443511

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket-Boat Tail

Muzzle Velocity: 2,900 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,250 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000

All PMC ammunition is reloadable. Rifle ammunition may have crimped military primers. In reloading, the crimped first needs to be removed before a new primer can be inserted. Most major reloading companies can provide a tool to accomplish this operation.