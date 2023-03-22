Ammo Deals: 1000 Rounds PMC Bronze .223 Remington, FMJ, 55-Grain Ammunition $427.49

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock 1000 rounds of PMC Bronze, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammo for $427.49 with buyers club FREE shipping. That is $0.427 each a round for clean reloadable brass case .223.
Sizzle just waiting to be unleashed! For more fun at the range, or just plinking on the backlot, this bulk-buy .223 Ammo is ready to seal the deal. FMJ for straight-shooting paper-punching power, priced to keep you firing all day! Stock up here for LESS!
ABOUT PMC AMMO.
PMC ammunition is loaded in new brass cases with boxer primers. This ammunition is non-corrosive and is loaded to SAAMI specifications. Each of these rounds complies with MIL SPEC.
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 223483
- Mfg. Number: 223A/AK
- UPC: 885344443511
- Caliber: .223 Remington
- Bullet Weight: 55 grain
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket-Boat Tail
- Muzzle Velocity: 2,900 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: 1,250 ft.-lbs.
- Case Type: Brass
- Primer Type: reloadable
- Corrosive: No
- Rounds: 1,000
All PMC ammunition is reloadable. Rifle ammunition may have crimped military primers. In reloading, the crimped first needs to be removed before a new primer can be inserted. Most major reloading companies can provide a tool to accomplish this operation.
Ammo Deals: 1000 Rounds PMC Bronze, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55Grain Ammunition $427.49
PMC is well-reviewed:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
SG ARE CROOKS. I have an open order over a year old for 5.56. They took orders and never filled them. But they are filling orders for the same ammo but at higher prices. Anyone else in the same boat with these creeps. Lets hear the numbers.
I’ve never used SG before. My internet ammo purchases were through Natchez back when they were the cheapest place to buy with best shipping.That’s not the case right now.
SG use to have decent prices on ammo 25 years ago , but we have the Joe Biden created economy working against Americans now. FJB .