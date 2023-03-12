Ammo Deals: PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 Grain 1,000 Rounds $461.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s guide with a great price on 1000 rounds of PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 grain ammunition for just $461.99 with FREE shipping for members.
PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 Grain Ammo
When the chips are down, you shouldn’t be worrying about your ammunition. PMC agrees completely and responded with their X-Tac line. X-Tac is tried and tested by military and law enforcement professionals around the world. Each round is manufactured to the exacting specifications demanded by operators everywhere.
NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm NATO round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 NATO is a military round that runs at higher pressures, and is not recommended for use in .223 Remington chambers.
Key Specifications
Item Number: 222826
Mfg. Number: 5.56X/DK
Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
Bullet Weight: 55 grain
Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket Boat-Tail
Muzzle Velocity: 3,270 FPS
Muzzle Energy: 1,306 ft.-lbs.
Ballistic Coefficient: .243
Sectional Density: .156
Case Type: Brass
Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable
Corrosive: No
Rounds: 1,000
BIG LIE. THE PRICE IS $499 FOR REGULAR FOLKS.