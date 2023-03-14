President Biden to Announce New Executive Actions On guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. President Joe Biden will announce new executive actions attacking the firearms industry and the American gun owner during a speech in Monterey Park, California.
One of President Biden’s stated goals is universal background checks. To get closer to his goal, he will order the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to change the definition of someone engaged in the business of selling firearms. Most states allow gun owners to sell their firearms through private transactions without paying a federal firearms licensee (FFL) to transfer the gun.
The second action the White House is taking is launching a public relations campaign to educate the public on the use of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO). ERPO, also known as “red flag laws,” strips gun owners of their firearms rights in an ex parte hearing where the gun owner cannot defend their rights. Many believe these laws are a violation of due process. Biden wants to educate people on how to file for ERPOs to increase the number of red flag orders issued.
The Biden Administration is also asking the Department of Transportation to work with shippers to cut down on stolen firearms and speed up the reports of missing shipments. This request could mean new regulations on firearms shipments or new requirements for shipping firearms. Many gun owners worry about changes since Congress has been putting immense pressure on shipping companies leading some to change policies that have made it more expensive to ship guns.
Biden vowed to crack down on “rogue” FFLs, and the ATF revocation of FFLs is up 500% since Biden took office. The White House will now require the ATF to release information on FFLs violations publicly. Many see this as a war on the gun industry.
AmmoLand News and Gun Owners of America (GOA) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the ATF to get the FOIA request of anti-gun groups. What we discovered was that these groups were requesting information on FFL violations. This slip-up could be as minor of a violation as a simple typo. Brady then released a legal course on how to use this information to sue FFLs. Biden seems to be taking steps to make it easier for anti-gun groups to get this information.
Biden will also use the Department of Defense (DOD) acquisition of firearms to attack the gun industry. It isn’t clear what he means, but this could mean putting stipulations in government contracts with firearms companies to prevent the sale of certain firearms to the public. He is also ordering the Federal Trade Commission to investigate “military imagery” used in the advertisement of guns.
“Use the Department of Defense’s acquisition of firearms to further firearm and public safety practices. The Department of Defense buys a large number of firearms and other weapons to protect and serve our country. The President is directing the Secretary of Defense to develop and implement principles to further firearm and public safety practices through Department of Defense acquisition of firearms, consistent with applicable law,” the statement said.
The President is also ordering all law enforcement agencies to issue rigorous requirements for the submission of fired casings to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN). This database is like a fingerprint database of firearms. It allows the government to track down the gun that fired a round. The requirements were not unveiled.
Biden also ordered the acceleration of the implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). The bill was passed after the Uvalde shooting and was an appeasement to the anti-gun politicians in the Senate. John Cornyn led the Republican side of the negotiation, which saw Republicans give in on gun rights.
President Biden also wants to see a FEMA-level response for victims of crimes involving guns. This response includes providing medical assistance, food, housing, and mental health counseling. This request is only limited to crimes involving firearms. Things like the Boston Marathon bombing or 9-11 were not addressed.
The final thing the President announced was a push to update the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988. It was initially passed after Die Hard 2 came out and featured Glocks. Bruce Willis’s character, John McClane, remarked that “Glock 7s” were not detectable by metal detectors, which was false. The movie claim led to Congress passing the law. The law is set to expire at the end of the year.
Biden said because of new polymers; the law needs to be updated. Some worry that Biden is referring to 3D-printed guns that have rendered gun control useless.
AmmoLand News spoke with GOA’s Senior Vice President, Erich Pratt, about the President’s new executive actions. He said that GOA would respond and challenge any unconstitutional actions. Pratt picked apart Biden’s actions
“The current background check system is ineffective, and 9 out of 10 times falsely flags someone as ineligible to purchase,” Pratt said. “Instead of expanding the requirements to harass people who sell as few as just one firearm in a given year, this administration should be focusing their attention on keeping bad actors locked away, like the D.C. police chief openly stated just last week. Guns will continue to fall into the wrong hands as long as politicians and bureaucrats fail to acknowledge the real elephant in the room – violent criminals freely walking the streets.”
Many of these executive orders are on the wish list of anti-gun groups. Biden has made it clear that he wants to be the most anti-gun President in history.
About John Crump
John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.
If the Russians can draw the US into committing in the Ukraine war, then the US will no longer be in a position to oppose the Chinese attack on Taiwan. Bill Clinton dismantled our “Two Theatre War” capability.
This is a chess game.
The least they should of done would be to have removed the fighter jet from existence. After all the drone was in international air space. Oh wait! Maybe we don’t have the capability of doing that because all of our military equipment went away in Afghanistan and Ukraine. I doubt old loony Joe would even strike back if a Russian bomber leveled LA.
If the 6.8 trillion dollar budget proposal for 2024 adding 1.9 billion for the ATF which would expand the ATF by 35.7 percent which is more than the obummer admin who started this hope and change we can believe in BS. This increase is for expansion of Safer Communites Act. Includes 51 million to the FBI to increase the background check system and more. Our own tax dollars are being used against us to inhibit our ability to obtain and keep our weapons. Now with doctors being able to file a complaint to a judge about a patient the judge… Read more »
Correct… When is the GOP going to require the ATF to prove they are upholding the 2nd amendment in the face of bruen such that their intent, as government regulators supposedly enforcing the law, is to protect the public from government overreach on the second amendment… There can be no other legally legitimate reason for having a firearm regulatory agency under the US constitution…
3 downvotes… That is funny, so apparently, requiring the atf to support the 2nd amendment is not popular on here? That is funny… Maybe it is because my solution doesn’t involve giving tons of money to corrupt special interest groups that kickback money to anti gun politicians to keep them funded thru fear?
You wouldn’t get DV’s for saying stupid s#!t if you said ABOLISH THE ATF. This out-of-control agency has been illegitimate from day one! I’m gonna take a guess and suppose you’re a boomer fudd who is an NRA lifer! You can’t reform that which is unconstitutional from its inception!
You’re ridiculously stupid… Like a character off of the movie idiocracy… You have no understanding of rhetoric do you? My God, if people on here are downvoting my comment and upvoting yours, we might as well just hand the 2nd amendment over to biden…
You’re like a fart wafting in the wind.
Background checks and serial number tracing do nothing to prevent crime, and FBATFE cannot even give a single example of a crime solved via tracing!
Both unconstitutional, as are BATFE itself, NFA, GCA, Hughes amendment, etc. We will go back to ordering rifles though the mail order catalog with no checks, bring back morality and target shooting at school, and end this woke nonsense and infringements.
Actually, they CAN! It was one of the AK-47’s that the FBATFE illegally sold to the Mexican drug cartels that murdered fellow U.S. Marine and U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC Agent Brian Terry. THAT one they were able to trace back to their own f’ked up and wholly delusional scheme that got Agent Terry murdered.
What does that have to do with what i said? Anything? No… Nothing… My comment flipped some kind of trigger in your brain like a blue haired 16 year old girl… Are you drunk?
There are some out there… Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership (DRGO) is a project launched in 1994 in response to a coordinated public health campaign against gun rights. DRGO is now a nationwide network of physicians, allied health professionals, scientists, and others who support the safe and lawful use of firearms.
About – Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership – DRGO
Well I keep telling people the revolution / civil war is imminent and inevitable. This simply confirms what we know, and it motivates the aware patriot to hurry the hell up and finish prepping for conflict.
One huge problem with that. In order to be the one to carry the big stick and walk softly, you still have to have the big stick. Thanks to all the dumbasses in this country that keep voting for the woke, left wing-nut Democrats, Biden dissolved our big stick and I don’t think the U.S. Navy will unleash Tom Cruise to help us.
Build your defensive capability NOW. Enlist the friends & family you trust, NOW. Build your own local Quick Reaction Force (QRF) for mutual self-defense from tyrants & jackboots!!
A president cannot legislate by Exec Order, and if he cannot overturn congressional legislation by EO, then it follows that he surely cannot overturn an established constitutional right, even if he really, really disagrees that such a right exists.
Not sure why democrats want to keep playing these games with the Constitution. They keep getting their asses handed to them by the Courts. Stacking up irreversible losses. You can’t rule via “the will of the people” when it comes to overturning rights. The justices highest obligation is to uphold the Constitution.
FEMA for shootings? Bwa hahaha. Talk about flagrant and gross abuse of resources, and unneeded.
Background checks again? Being clean never changes anything. Leftist regimes are hyper-paranoid. They’ll always insist you’re hiding something.
And we would do that why? What’s the american interest in ukraine? Oh yeah, protecting 33 illegal, US military biochemical warfare labs of which 7 just happened to be studying corona viruses… Or maybe you support sending 100’s of billions of US tax dollars to avowed nazi’s?
If not one of the above, please explain, i’m genuinely interested as to why americans support a war against an 89% Christian country that has done nothing to americans, and poses no threat to americans, in favor of a country whose military are blatant, in your face, swastika wearing nazis…
Uh oh… I questioned the democrat media narrative… Watch out… Plenty of democrat subversives on here…
So it would seem.
It wasn’t some mistake that trump pushed for red flag laws and helped 19 state’s attorney generals pass them…after he invited every one of them to the whitehouse and assured them the doj would not pursue them on any constitutional grounds after the vegas shooting… And in ‘bruen’, trump appointee, justice kavenaugh made a strong inuendo that the scotus wouldn’t touch red flag laws… Everything is controlled against us folks… Everything… I think they allowed constitutional carry because they believed people would quickly begin shooting each other and demand totalitarian gun control… Which of course has not happened, so they… Read more »
Joe,
I’ll see your “Executive Action”, and raise you a Constitutional Second Amendment, “Shall Not Be Infringed”.
That SHOULD be game, set, and match, but……LibTards, they’re rather slow on the whole “Freedom” thing. It’ll take them awhile.