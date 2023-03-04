|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the popular Primary Arms SLx 2.5 Compact 2.5×32 Prism Scope on sale for $159.99 with FREE shipping. That is $90.00 off the MSRP.
Primary Arms SLx 2.5 Compact 2.5×32 Prism Scope
This Primary Arms prism scope is part of the SLx optics line. SLx optics built their reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment.
The Primary Arms 2.5X Compact Prism Scope with ACSS CQB-M1 reticle is the lightweight, do-everything scope you’ve been looking for. The low 2.5X magnification and bright illuminated reticle allow for fast, both-eyes-open shooting at close range, while the ACSS CQB-M1 reticle allows for easy hits on targets out to an impressive 600 yards.
Features:
- ACSS 5.56 CQB-M1 reticle has BDC and ranging out to 600 yards with 5.56 NATO, .223 Remington, 5.45x39mm, and .308 Winchester
- Fully illuminated reticle is visible even in bright daylight
- Optional M1913 Picatinny top rail for piggy-backed red dot sights
- Generous 10.16mm exit pupil allows for a bright sight picture and forgiving eye box
- 37.5ft field of view at 100 yards provides easier tracking of mobile targets
- 2.7″ of eye relief
Whether you’re looking for a new scope for competition, hunting, or plinking, why look any further?
Optics Deals: Primary Arms Compact 2.5×32 Prism Scope $159.99 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.