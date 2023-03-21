|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a ton of products on special markdown, including their popular Primary Arms Tactical Assault Backpack for $24.99 in assorted colors. That is 50% OFF the MSRP. In both Black and TAN/FDE.
Primary Arms Tactical Assault Backpack
The Primary Arms Tactical Assault Pack is made from durable 600D Black Nylon. With multiple zippered compartments and MOLLE webbing, you can easily carry a large variety of gear for a full day at the range with room to spare. The padded straps are comfortable to use, and waist straps help to evenly distribute the weight and keep it secured against your body. Additional external straps have high-quality buckles on them that can be adjusted depending on how full the bag is. The heavy-duty grab handle makes it easy to quickly pull your bag out of the car without fear of it ripping and the hook and loop opening is rated up to 20,000 uses.
Features:
- Black / FDE
- 600D Nylon exterior construction
- 210D Nylon interior lining
- High quality zippers and buckles
- Padded straps and back
- Waist straps
- MOLLE webbing
Grab this Tactical Assault Backpack and head to the range. This tough assault bag features a lifetime warranty.
Tactical Deals: Primary Arms Tactical Assault Backpack $24.99 50% OFF MSRP
