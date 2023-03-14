Primos Team Members Recognized at 2023 NWTF Convention

MADISON, Miss. – March 13, 2023 – Primos Hunting, a pioneer in game calls and hunting accessories, congratulates two of their own for being recognized at this year’s National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) convention. Primos employee Travis Ham won the Grand National Calling Championship, and longtime Primos pro staffer Keith Hickman won the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award.

Improving on his third runner-up finish at the competition last year, Ham took first place in the Gobbling Division of the NWTF Grand National Calling Championship. In his pursuit for the Grand National championship, Ham has logged thousands of hours practicing at home, on the job and in the field, to make the most realistic sounds possible.

“Winning this year’s championship was a dream come true,” said Ham. “After placing fourth last year, I knew that I was on the right track, and it motivated me to work twice as hard. In fact, it took me about a week to process that I had competed against the best turkey callers in the country and won. I’m extremely thankful and honored by all of those who have encouraged me, including my wonderful family at Primos who has always supported my dreams and help to give me the tools to realize my vision.”

A lifetime turkey hunter who has been competing in turkey calling for over six years, Ham serves as one of Primos’ lead mouth call designers. Ham leverages his hard-earned insights to help Primos’ make some of the most coveted, realistic sounding mouth calls in the turkey woods.

In addition to Ham’s achievements, fellow employee Keith Hickman was presented with the Roger M. Latham Award. This award recognizes outstanding NWTF chapter volunteers who have given their personal time, energy and money to the conservation and management of wild turkeys. A Primos pro staff member of 25 years, Hickman helped create his home NWTF chapter, the Tennessee River Longbeards, as well as others across Tennessee. A past chapter president, he has been a committee member for 22 years and has helped make his chapter one of the best in the state for attendance, JAKES memberships and revenue.

“I became obsessed with the wild turkey and conservation 37 years ago,” said Hickman. “I wanted to give back more than I took, and that’s why I became involved with the NWTF. I owe Mr. Will and Mr. Jimmy a huge debt of gratitude for allowing me to become part of such an amazing company. My association with Primos Hunting has opened doors that otherwise would have remained closed. For that, I am forever grateful.”