USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Radical Firearms RPR 7.62×39 16″ AR15 Rifle offers MIL-STD upper and lower receivers, a 15″ MHR free float rail system for improved accuracy and a superb hand grip, and ample space for accessories. Get this high-performance rifle for the excellent price of $399.99 with FREE shipping. This one will sell out!
Radical Firearms RPR 7.62×39 16″ AR15 Rifle
Item #: 155396
Style: RDC-FR16-7.62X39HBAR-15RPR
UPC: 816903023011
Brand: Radical Firearms
Barrel Length: 16″
Barrel Material: 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium
Barrel Finish: Melonite
Barrel Profile: Heavy Profile
Barrel Thread Pitch: 5/8×24
Chamber: 7.62×39
Twist Rate: 1:10
Barrel Extension: M4 Feed Ramps
Gas System: Carbine Length
Gas Block Type: .750 Low Profile Gas Block
Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider
Upper Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6
Upper Receiver Style: M4 MIL-STD
Upper Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing
Forward Assist: MIL-STD
Dust Cover: MIL-STD
Handguard Type: Free Float
Handguard Style: M-Lok Thin Rail
Handguard Length: 15″
Charging Handle: MIL-STD
Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6
Lower Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing
Fire Control Group: MIL-STD
Grip: B5 Type 23 Pistol Grip
Buffer Tube: Carbine MIL-STD
Stock Adjustment: 6 Postion
Stock: B5 BRAVO
Magazine: 7.62×39 10 round
