USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The Radical Firearms RPR 7.62×39 16″ AR15 Rifle offers MIL-STD upper and lower receivers, a 15″ MHR free float rail system for improved accuracy and a superb hand grip, and ample space for accessories. Get this high-performance rifle for the excellent price of $399.99 with FREE shipping. This one will sell out!

Radical Firearms RPR 7.62×39 16″ AR15 Rifle Item #: 155396

Style: RDC-FR16-7.62X39HBAR-15RPR

UPC: 816903023011

Brand: Radical Firearms

Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Material: 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Melonite

Barrel Profile: Heavy Profile

Barrel Thread Pitch: 5/8×24

Chamber: 7.62×39

Twist Rate: 1:10

Barrel Extension: M4 Feed Ramps

Gas System: Carbine Length

Gas Block Type: .750 Low Profile Gas Block

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Upper Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Upper Receiver Style: M4 MIL-STD

Upper Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing

Forward Assist: MIL-STD

Dust Cover: MIL-STD

Handguard Type: Free Float

Handguard Style: M-Lok Thin Rail

Handguard Length: 15″

Charging Handle: MIL-STD

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6

Lower Receiver Finish: Type III Anodizing

Fire Control Group: MIL-STD

Grip: B5 Type 23 Pistol Grip

Buffer Tube: Carbine MIL-STD

Stock Adjustment: 6 Postion

Stock: B5 BRAVO

Magazine: 7.62×39 10 round

