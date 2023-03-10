RCBS Adds Die Sets for Popular New Rifle Calibers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – March 8, 2023 – RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, has added three new cartridges to its collection of full-length die sets: 7mm PRC, .360 Buckhammer and .338 Weatherby RPM.

Announced late last year, the 7mm PRC is the hottest new rifle cartridge to hit the market for long range shooters and hunters, joining the ranks of other popular cartridges in the PRC family like the 6.5 PRC and .300 PRC. As more riflemen switch to the new 7mm cartridge, demand for handloading equipment is also increasing.

The . 360 Buckhammer is a new straight-walled cartridge for lever-guns that’s aimed at the big woods whitetail hunter, while the . 338 Weatherby RPM combines fire-breathing magnum performance with modern, heavy-for-caliber bullets.

All three of these two-die sets come with a full-length sizer die with an expander-decapping unit and a seater die with bullet seater plug. Each die comes with standard 7/8″-14 thread and the sets come in a green die set box.

The 7mm PRC die set has an MSRP of $42.99, the .360 Buckhammer die set has an MSRP of $58.99, and the .338 Weatherby RPM die set has an MSRP of $75.99. To learn more about these die sets or to see the full lineup of RCBS reloading gear, head over to RCBS.com .





