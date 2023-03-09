Ammo Deals: Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket 1000rnds $280.00 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Berili with new inventory and a great price on 1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo $280.00 with FREE shipping.
Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket
Remington Range 9mm 115 grain FMJ ammunition is made with the quality components to the highest standards for consistent velocity, accuracy and reliability. Millions of shooters trust Remington ammunition for reliability and performance, you can too.
SPECIFICATIONS
- BRAND: REMINGTON
- SKU: 28564 – 1000
- UPC: 047700490908
- MPN: T9MM3
- Manufacturer: Remington
- Brand Family: RANGE
- Caliber: 9mm
- Bullet Weight: 115 Grain
- Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
- Muzzle Velocity: 1150 fps
- Muzzle Energy: 338 feet per pounds
- Boxer Primed
- Brass Case
Remington Range 9mm Full Metal Jacket ammunition uses a temperature stable propellant for consistent velocity and performance under any conditions with clean firing Kleanbore primers and reloadable brass cases.
