Ammo Deals: Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket 1000rnds $280.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Berili with new inventory and a great price on 1000 rounds of Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo $280.00 with FREE shipping.

Remington Range 9mm 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket

Remington Range 9mm 115 grain FMJ ammunition is made with the quality components to the highest standards for consistent velocity, accuracy and reliability. Millions of shooters trust Remington ammunition for reliability and performance, you can too.

SPECIFICATIONS

BRAND: REMINGTON

SKU: 28564 – 1000

UPC: 047700490908

MPN: T9MM3

Manufacturer: Remington

Brand Family: RANGE

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115 Grain

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Muzzle Velocity: 1150 fps

Muzzle Energy: 338 feet per pounds

Boxer Primed

Brass Case

Remington Range 9mm Full Metal Jacket ammunition uses a temperature stable propellant for consistent velocity and performance under any conditions with clean firing Kleanbore primers and reloadable brass cases.