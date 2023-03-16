|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Riton Optics 1X23 X1 TactiX ARD Red Dot Sight, just $39.99 FREE shipping. That is 83%+ off the MSRP!
Riton Optics 1X23 X1 TactiX ARD Red Dot Sight
The 1 Tactix ARD is one of Riton’s most versatile red dots, whether you’re mounting it to an AR, AK, a shotgun, or a pistol.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- 1 MOA Windage and Elevation Adjustment
- 6 Levels of Red Illumination Featuring On/Off Between Each Level
- 40,000 Hours Battery Life
Featuring the Riton 2 MOA ultra-precise red dot, it comes with a lower 1/3 co-witness QD mount and a flush mount for the perfect mounting height no matter the platform.
Optics Deals: Riton Optics 1X23 X1 TactiX ARD Red Dot Sight $39.99 FREE S&H ..83%+ OFF
Thanks! Got it! Got FOUR!
Is this parallax free?
Arm up and carry on
Parallax is fixed @ 50 yds. Too bad because I would have bought several.
Arm up and carry on
What does that mean? Is it unreliable after 50 yds?
Parallax is recognized by putting the dot on target then moving your face while keeping your eye on the dot and seeing how far the dot moves off the target. If the parallax range is anything other than the range (distance) at which you are looking, the dot WILL move. This throws off your shot by a measurable degree. This is measurably evident on riflescopes. Most 2nd focal plane scopes are parallax free at 100 yds. Those that are meant for 22 l.r. are set at 50 yds. I suspect this scope was meant for 22 l.r. Many f.f.p. scopes… Read more »