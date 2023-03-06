|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with more bargain prices on 45 ACP pistols. Pick up a new Rock Island M1911 A1 45ACP 5″ 8-round Pistol for $348.74 with FREE shipping.
Rock Island M1911 A1 45ACP Pistol
The Rock Island Armory M1911-A1 GI is perfect for self-defense. This 1911 is chambered in .45 ACP, has a 5-inch barrel, and comes with one 8-round magazine.
Model: M1911-A1
Caliber: .45ACP
Capacity: 8
Sights: Fixed GI Style
Barrel Length: 5″
OAL: 8.5″
Frame: Steel Metal
Stock/Grips: Black Sunburst Grips
RATE-OF-TWIST: 1-in-16
With a Parkerized finish, it features fixed GI-style sights and has black sunburst grips.
Gun Deals: Rock Island M1911 A1 45ACP Pistol .. just $348.74 with FREE Shipping!!
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.