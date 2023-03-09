Rock River Arms Announces New Operator DMR Series Rifles

Colona, IL (March 2023) – Rock River Arms, the industry’s most respected name in Modern Sporting Rifles and pistols, introduces its new Operator DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) series for 2023. This new series includes four models chambered for .308/7.62×51 and two models chambered in .223/5.56 NATO. Both chamber variants offer configurations suited for personal defense use and LE duty applications.

.308/7.62×51 Variants

The .308/7.62×51 models are distinguished by barrel length. Two models — the Operator DMR OP1005BT and the Operator DMR Enhanced OP1007BT — feature 20-inch chrome-lined barrels and share several common components, such as a low-profile gas block, mid-length gas system, RRA two-stage Ultra Match trigger, 17-inch lightweight free-float M-LOK rail handguard, BCM SOPMOD buttstock, Magpul Pro Series MBUS flip-up sights, LAR-BT3 billet upper and lower receivers, QD mount, five-slot rail assemblies, and a Hogue beavertail grip.

Those seeking expanded function should consider the Operator DMR Enhanced OP1007BT. The highlight of this model is the SilencerCo Chimera 300 suppressor. Additional upgrades include an additional RRA 3-slot rail assembly and an ARCA Swiss Rail Adapter.

When greater mobility and hard-hitting performance are needed, the 16-inch Operator DMRs answer the call. Chambered in .308/7.62×51, these rifles are built on RRA’s LAR-BT3 billet upper and lower receivers and come with chrome-lined, 1:10 twist barrels that deliver 1.5 MOA accuracy at 100 yards. The OP1010BT comes with Magpul MBUS Pro sights, QD mount, and RRA’s 5-slot rail assemblies. The OP1012BT, though, is enhanced with a SilencerCo Chimera 300 suppressor, an additional RRA 3-slot rail assembly, and an ARCA Swiss Rail Adapter.

.223/5.56 NATO Variants

In keeping with the Designated Marksman Rifle concept, RRA is also offering two Operator DMR models chambered in .223/5.56 NATO — the OP1505 and the OP1510.

Both Operator DMRs in the .223/5.56 NATO chamber use the RRA forged LAR-15M lower and forged A4 upper receivers as their framework. The commonalities continue with the RRA two-stage Ultra Match trigger group, A2 flash hider, carbine-length gas system, low-profile gas block, Magpul Pro Series MBUS flip-up sights, BCM SOPMOD buttstock, 5-slot rail assembly, QD mount, and Hogue beavertail grip. The key differences are found in the barrel and handguard configuration.

Model OP1505 features a 20-inch chrome-lined barrel with a 1:7 twist. Paired with this barrel is RRA’s 17-inch lightweight, M-LOK compatible handguard. Model OP1510 includes a shorter 16-inch chrome-lined barrel with a 1:9 twist rate. For this application, RRA’s 13-inch lightweight handguard is employed.

The new Operator DMR series covers the spectrum of premium AR-platform rifles for personal defense, marksmanship, and specialty law enforcement applications. To see the full range of firearms, components, and accessories offered by RRA, visit RockRiverArms.com.

About Rock River Arms:

The quality and reliability of Rock River Arms firearms continue to win new admirers. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put a variety of different manufacturer’s rifles through an exhaustive trials process and, based on those trials, awarded Rock River Arms with a 5-year contract as their primary supplier. Since that time, Rock River Arms has received additional federal contracts.

Rock River Arms remains committed to continuing to provide its civilian, law enforcement, and military customers with the kind of custom products and services on which its reputation has been built.

For more information on the complete line of production AR15 style rifles and accessories, contact: Rock River Arms, 1042 Cleveland Rd, Colona, IL 61241 Phone: (309) 792.5780 Fax: (309) 792.5781 www.rockriverarms.com