Gun Deals: SAR USA SAR9, 9mm 4″ Barrel, 15+1rnds w/ Riton RedDot $ToLowToShow FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a great buy on the SAR USA SAR9, Semi-automatic in 9mm with a 4″ Barrel and holding 15+1 Rounds priced too-low-to-show with FREE shipping. Add to cart to see the low price, well under $400.00. Compare prices online here.

SAR USA SAR9, Semi-automatic Pistol Possibly the most rigorously tested pistol ever developed, the new SAR9 endured 130 degree baking to simulate desert conditions, -50 degree for the arctic, salt fog, high altitude, 24 hours of rain, solar radiation, fouling, drop tests and 150,000 round of live fire in the factory. Police later ran their own test that included 50,000 rounds. Finally, a NATO test against major manufacturers from Austria, German and the U.S. ran 90,000 rounds with the SAR9 the clear winner. However, the SAR9 has more to offer than just toughness and reliability. The lightweight polymer framed, striker fired, 9mm, SAR9 points naturally and is a pleasure to shoot. With a choice of three insertable back straps to customize fit, a low barrel axis to grip ratio to lessen muzzle climb and 20 degree grip angle providing superior control and fast second shot recovery accuracy is built in. UPC 850020252077

Manufacturer SAR USA

Manufacturer Part # SAR9CBL

Model SAR9 Compact

Action Semi-automatic

Type Striker Fired

Caliber 9MM

Barrel Length 4″

Color Black

Capacity 15Rd

Accessories 2 Mags

Sights 3 Dot

Frame Material Polymer Couple these features with a safety trigger that is smoother than a double action revolver and the SAR9 becomes the perfect carry-pistol when you want a round in the chamber.

