Hunting Deals: Sitka Gear Big Game Subalpine Jetstream Jacket $169.99 2-Day Shipping

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- EuroOptics has end-of-season sales on Sitka Gear products. Like the Sitka Gear Big Game Subalpine Jetstream Jacket for just $169.99 with FREE 2-day shipping upgrades. That is 50%+ Off the MSRP. You save $180.00+
Sitka Gear Big Game Subalpine Jetstream Jacket
The Sitka Big Game Subalpine Jetstream Jacket stops wind in its tracks and sheds water for hours to keep you warm and dry. This jacket can withstand miles of abuse in almost any terrain.
Features of the Sitka Big Game Subalpine Jacket
Articulated Patterning
Drop-Away Hood
Pit Zips
Micro-Grid Fleece Lining
Three Chest & Two Hand Pockets
Durable Water Repellent Finish
GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Membrane, Polyester Knit Softshell Face, Micro-grid Polyester Fleese Knit Interior.
Sitka’s prices are a REALLY bad joke. I will NEVER pay the amount they price any of their gear. I grew up hunting and fishing in Northern Wisconsin – and working on a Dairy Farm when not out hunting and fishing. Guess what, back in the 60s and 70s, nothing like the modern fabrics now even existed. We had cotton, wool, leather, rubber etc..all of it worked just fine. Darn sure didn’t have to pay these ridiculous prices. Enjoy all you folks that have money to throw away.
You know, these new textiles are so much more breathable, lighter and comfortable than the old wool, cotton, waxed cotton, and leathers. If you only hunt out of a tree blind within a mile or two from your truck, no problem. If you hunt backcountry where weight and performance is key, they are WELL worth the price. They even make that tree stand hunt more comfy if it’s rainy. I do agree on some point of your post but tech marches on and a good Gore-Tex/DWR garment that’s lightweight and breathable can actually save your life if you don’t have… Read more »
But you will give $80,000.00+ for A pickup that does the same thing A $4,000.00 pickup did 40 years ago. Makes no since!!