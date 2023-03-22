Team Winchester Shines at Gator Cup Sporting Clays Event

EAST ALTON, IL (March 22, 2023) — The Team Winchester sporting clays sport shooters continued their winning ways this past weekend at the Gator Cup event held at Back Woods Quail Club in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The Gator Cup event is hosted by Fred and Maria Fanizzi, the parents of Team Winchester member Joe Fanizzi. The Fanizzi’s and Back Woods Quail Creek owner Rick Hemingway have a reputation for putting on one of the most highly regarded shoots in the country.

It was another superior showing by some of the most fierce competitors on Team Winchester.

Desi Edmunds crushed clays throughout the event, racking up wins in the 5-Stand, A.I.M. Shooting Prelim and Friday Prelim. She was also runner up in the Main Event and FITASC.

Connor Daniel once again showed why he is a promising future star with his Sub-Junior win of the Main Event, besting the competition by 15 total birds.

Anthony Matarese, the most decorated American FITASC shooter, added another FITASC title to his resume as well as the 28 Gauge title. Matarese also locked up a win in the A.I.M. Shooting Prelim event. Matarese finished 3rd in the Main Event.

Zach Kienbaum, the 2022 National Champion, shot well to claim the Super-Sporting and Friday Prelim events.

“Team Winchester is off to an amazing start in 2023 and these individuals once again showed off their superior talents at the highest level of competition,” said Jason Gilbertson, director of marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “We are honored to continue our support of the Gator Cup, Powered by Winchester, and we thank the Fanizzi and Hemingway families for their continued hard work and hospitality. The Gator Cup is a first-class event and Back Woods Quail Club is a premier range and dealer of Winchester ammunition products.”

