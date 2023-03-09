|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- VersaCarry has a short-time discount code that gets you 20% off select items like the Versa Carry Arc Angel (OWB) Holster for $48.29 after coupon code “PATRICK20” at check out?
Versa Carry Arc Angel (OWB) Holster
Product Features:
Arc Angel Design
Double-Ply Raised Backing
Flex Vent Technology
Comfortable Body Wrapping Design
Expedited Break In
Forward Cant
Materials & Specs:
Carry Style: Outside the Waistband – (OWB)
Leather: Vegetable-Tanned Water Buffalo Leather
Polymer: N/A
Hardware: N/A
Stitching: Industrial Grade Bonded Nylon Thread
Optics Compatible: Yes
Recommended Belt: Heavy Duty 1.5″ Wide Versacarry® Belt
Tactical Deals: Versa Carry Arc Angel (OWB) Holster $48.29 Coupon Code
