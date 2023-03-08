Gun Deals: VersaCarry Commander OWB Holster $26.39 BLEM 40% OFF +CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Versa Carry has a coupon code for 40% off BLEM products. Like the VersaCarry Commander (OWB) Holster BLEM for $26.39 after code 'PATRICK20' at check out.
VersaCarry Commander (OWB) Holster
Practical and tactical don’t always go hand in hand, especially for the average carrier. If you’re anything like most people, you may find it a chore to just carry your gun around, let alone to pack a spare magazine. The Commander holster is a comfortable option for outside the waistband carry with a spare magazine pouch.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- Spare Magazine Pouch
- Raised Protective Backing
- Lays Flat when Not in Use
- Designed to Avoid Accidental Magazine Releases
This all in one combo makes it easy to keep all of your gear in one setup, making sure you have everything you need for the moment you hope never happens.
VersaCarry Commander OWB Holster $26.39 BLEM 40% OFF
If, like myself, you only wear 1.75″ belts, you may want to think twice about this “deal” as I believe VersaCarry only does gear for 1.5″ belts.
You are right, they state 1.5 inch belt. They are happy to sell you one and even provide a link.
Supposed to be a smiley ^^^ right there.
The spare mag pouch is in the very worst spot to reach with your off hand, the one you reload with. Not a very well thought out design. But based on price they will sell many to people who do not know any better.
Actually that is a great spot for your third reload. Unlikely to be needed if you are working two handed, but if your off hand is unavailable (holding back child, injured, whatever) you can reholster and reload with your shooting hand.
If it is your only reload – then you are absolutely correct. Think they are inspired by pre-WW2 military holsters and by modern IWB-Appendix holsters where it can be reasonably reached by either hand.
I always carry three spares but even one spare in a strategically less-than-ideal place beats no spares at all, any day of the week.