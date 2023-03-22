|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a sale that, combined with a Winchester Rebate, gets you 600 Rounds of Winchester 5.56mm 55-Grain Xm193 Lake City FMJ Ammunition with Stripper Clips and a Loading Tool for $224.00 and FREE shipping. To get this deal, order online at bereli while the sale lasts, then submit your rebate online here. THE REBATE OFFER ENDS ON APRIL 30TH, 2023.
Winchester 5.56Mm 55 Grain Xm193 Lake City Fmj With Stripper Clips And Loading Tool
Backed by generations of legendary excellence, Winchester “USA White Box” stands for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter’s and shooter’s needs.
For serious shooters, M193 USA Ammunition from Winchester is the ideal choice for training, competition or a long session at the range. The easily identifiable white box is synonymous with high quality and reliability.
- Positive Functioning
- No Expansion
- Good Accuracy
- No Barrel Leading
- Caliber: 5.56mm
- Bullet Weight: 55 gr
- Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity: 3180 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: 1235 FT-LBS
- Quantity: 60 Round Case / 30 Boxes
This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, and comes in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.
600 Rounds Winchester 5.56 55Grain XM193 FMJ Stripper Clips & Tool $224. FREE S&H REBATE
