Winchester Ammunition Announces 20% OFF Centerfire Rifle Ammo Rebate!

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition has announced a 20% OFF purchase price rebate on their centerfire rifle ammunition. You can get up to $75.00 back. This is great news for rimfire ammo shoppers and is a hefty discount. THE REBATE OFFER ENDS APRIL 30TH, 2023.
Check Out These Fast Links to Retailers We Trust for Winchester Products.
- Kentucky Gun Co
- Brownells
- Grabagun
- Bereli (select Winchester from Brands)
- TrueshotGunClub (select Winchester from Brands)
- Optics Planet
Details From Winchester:
-
Maximum Rebate Amount: $75.
-
Minimum one box purchase.
-
All pack sizes and configurations are eligible.
Calibers:
- 7.62x51mm
- 300 BK
- 5.56mm
- 223REM
- 6.5 Creedmore
- 350 Legend
Offer is valid on qualifying purchases made between March 1, 2023 – April 30, 2023. Offer expires and all requests must be postmarked by May 15, 2023. Allow 6-8 weeks for delivery..
Mail in the completed redemption form, original UPC codes, and original cash register receipt to:
Winchester Centerfire Rifle Ammunition Promotion
c/o Repco Logistics
PO Box 142369
St. Louis, MO 63114
Winchester is not responsible for lost or stolen mail. Void where taxed, prohibited or restricted by law. © 2023 Olin Winchester, LLC
Eligible products:
USA300BXVP, USA2232, USA300BLK, USA300B147, USAV300BX, USA300BLKX, USA300BXAC, USA5562, USA223R1, USA223R1C, USA223R3, USA223R4, USA223AC, Q3269, Q3131, Q3131A, Q3131C, USA556L2W, Q3131A1, USA3131, W3131, SG556W, QQ3131, USA855L1W, W3130, SG76251D, W223100, W223, W223K, W223CP, WM193100, WM193CP, WM193420CS, WM193K, WM855K, WM855100, WM855CP, WM855420CS, WM855300C, W223DRUM, W223150, WM193150, WM193200, WM193500, WM855500, W2231000, W223200, W223HP55, WM1931000, WM193DRUM, WM8551000, WM855150, WM855200, USA855K, W223FMJ62, WM193300C, WM855DRUM, USA855125, Q3131K, USA223R1K, USA193125, USAVM80X, SGM118LRW, WM80X, WM80DRUM, S76251M, Q3130, WM80, SGM80W, Q3131J, ZWM855CP, USA2232F, USA2232Y, USA223R1A, USA223R1F, USA223R1FA, USA223R1VP, USA223RF, Q3267, ZUSA5562, ZUSA5562X, ZW223K, ZW223L, ZWM193K, ZWM193L, ZWM855K, ZWM855L, USA223R1Y, USA223LK, USA223LKY, USA223SK, USA223L1, USA223L2, USA223LD, USA223L1AC, USA223R3A, USA223R3Y, Q3131Y, USA556LK, USA556LKY, WW556CL, USA556L1, Q3131L, USA3131W, USA556L2, USA556L5, WW556C, SXZ556, X556TG, USA3162W, SG76251W, USA223R1L, ZUSA223R3, ZQ3131, USA556LD, W223S, WM193S, WM855S, USA223R1KY, Q3131KY, WM80DRUMY, USA3501, SGM193KW, USA65CM, USA65CMVP
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.