Winchester Announces the King Buck Classic, New Youth Sporting Clays Event

Winchester announces the King Buck Classic, an all-new youth sporting clays event, which will be held on Saturday, April 29, specifically for sport shooters of all skill levels ages 12 to 21. The inaugural event will be held at legendary NILO, the famous Winchester hunting and shooting sports facility in Brighton, Illinois.

With significant support from Winchester and other generous event sponsors, there will be more than $10,000 in prizes awarded to both the Lewis Class winners and at random to event participants. This truly is an event for all skill levels and a great opportunity for families to enjoy a day together and experience the beautiful scenery and fun targets at NILO.

“We are excited to host this new event and provide an awesome opportunity for youth to participate in shooting sports,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “NILO has a rich history, the grounds are pristine, and it really is one of the finest shooting sports facilities in the Midwest.”

In addition to the main youth event, participants and their families can shoot trap or 5-stand and participate in the other activities on the grounds that day including:

Meet members of Team Winchester.

Tour the famous NILO Kennels and home of 2X AKC National Champion, King Buck.

Shop for NILO and Winchester apparel and accessories at the gear store.

Play corn hole or try your hand at a set-up BB-gun range.

Enjoy fantastic lunch options and snacks from local food trucks selling on-site.

For more information and to register, call 618-466-0613 or e-mail [email protected].

Event rules and additional details are posted on NILOFARMS.COM.

