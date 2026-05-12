CCI Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ 1,000 Rounds $242.24 w/ Code

CCI Blazer Brass 9mm has earned its place as one of the default range loads for American shooters who actually train. It is brass-cased, boxer-primed, reloadable, and built by CCI with the consistency shooters expect from a serious practice round.
Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case marked down to $254.99, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALand5 to drop the price to just $242.24 — about 24 cents per round. For anyone burning through 9mm at the range, this is the kind of bulk ammo deal worth grabbing before it disappears.
Top Features
- 1,000-round case — perfect for training, range days, and competition practice
- 115-grain FMJ — classic 9mm target load
- Reloadable brass cases — newly made and boxer-primed
- Clean-burning propellant — reliable CCI quality
- Made to SAAMI standards — consistent American-made range ammo
Why Shooters Love It
Blazer Brass 9mm is a go-to training round because it is affordable, consistent, and built by CCI, one of the most trusted names in ammunition. Whether you are working pistol drills, breaking in a new handgun, or filling ammo cans before prices move, this 1,000-round case is a smart buy for serious range time.
Note: Do not use this ammunition in firearms with ported barrels or ported recoil compensators.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$299.99
- Sale Price:
$254.99
- Price With Code ALand5: $242.24
- Total Savings: $57.75
- Discount: About 19% Off
- Cost Per Round With Code: About $0.24/round
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