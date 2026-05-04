PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ BT 1,000 Rounds – $436.52 w/ Code

If you’ve been waiting to stock up on affordable .223 for training and range days, this is the move. Ammunition Depot has 1,000 rounds of PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ BT marked down to $436.52 when you use code ALand5 at checkout.

✅ Top Features

55 Grain FMJ Boat-Tail – Reliable feeding & consistent accuracy

2900 FPS Muzzle Velocity – Solid performance in AR-15 platforms

Reloadable Brass Casings – Boxer-primed & range-friendly

Precision Made Cartridge (PMC) – Fully in-house component production

Available in 20rd Box, 120rd Bundle, or 1,000rd Case

💥 Why Shooters Love It

PMC Bronze has earned its reputation as dependable, no-drama range ammo. It runs clean, cycles reliably, and delivers repeatable accuracy for drills, competition prep, and high-volume practice. At this price point, it’s hard to beat for stacking deep without overpaying.

With code ALand5, the case drops to under $0.44 per round — a strong buy in today’s market.

⭐ Customer Feedback

Never had an issue with anything PMC good for training and duty. Great ammo for practicing with. We ran through half of the ammo with no issues whatsoever. Ammo functions well and is as accurate as the person firing it.

💰 Unbeatable Price Breakdown

MSRP: $499.99

Sale Price: $462.69

Final Price w/ Code ALand5: $436.52 You Save: $60.43 off MSRP Only: ~$0.44 per round



👉 Use Code ALand5 at Checkout to Lock in $439.56!

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