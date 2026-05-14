PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62gr Green Tip 420 Rounds & Ammo Can — $231.70 w/ CODE

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealPMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62gr Green Tip 420 Rounds & Ammo Can

Ammunition Depot has 420 rounds of PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62 Gr Green Tip LAP in Heavy Duty Ammo Can marked down to $231.70 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is roughly 57¢ per round.

Top Features

  • 420 rounds of M855 / SS109 Green Tip – Ideal for training and stockpiling
  • New, reloadable brass cases – Clean, consistent, and reliable
  • Includes rugged M19A1 steel ammo can – Waterproof, stackable, and built to last
  • 62gr penetrator projectile – Stable flight and dependable performance
  • PMC X-TAC military-grade quality – Trusted by professionals worldwide

Why Shooters Love It

PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO is known for consistency, reliability, and accuracy—everything AR-15 owners want in bulk ammo. The included M19A1 ammo can makes this bundle perfect for range days, long-term storage, or emergency preparedness without needing extra gear.

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $274.39
  • Sale Price: $243.89
  • With Code ALand5: $231.70
    • Price Per Round: ≈ $0.57 CPR

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

BUNDLE DEAL: Geissele Super Scar Trigger and 200 Rounds of 223/5.56 Ammo - PMC 5.56 55 Grain True Shot Ammo $ 337.16
PMC 5.56 NATO 62 Gr Green Tip W/Bandolier in M2A1 Can (840 Rounds) Ammunition Depot $ 599.99 $ 579.49
BUNDLE DEAL: Geissele Super Scar Trigger and 200 Rounds of 223/5.56 Ammo - PMC 5.56 62 Grain True Shot Ammo $ 337.16
BUNDLE DEAL: Burris Fullfield 2.5-10x42mm Rifle Scope and 200 Rounds of Ammo - PMC 5.56 55 Grain True Shot Ammo $ 282.44

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
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Ledesma

Support California diversity liberals for the revolutionary new 10-day baseball bat waiting period!

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