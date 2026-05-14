PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62gr Green Tip 420 Rounds & Ammo Can — $231.70 w/ CODE

Limited Time Deal

Ammunition Depot has 420 rounds of PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO 62 Gr Green Tip LAP in Heavy Duty Ammo Can marked down to $231.70 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is roughly 57¢ per round.

Top Features

420 rounds of M855 / SS109 Green Tip – Ideal for training and stockpiling

Ideal for training and stockpiling New, reloadable brass cases – Clean, consistent, and reliable

Clean, consistent, and reliable Includes rugged M19A1 steel ammo can – Waterproof, stackable, and built to last

Waterproof, stackable, and built to last 62gr penetrator projectile – Stable flight and dependable performance

Stable flight and dependable performance PMC X-TAC military-grade quality – Trusted by professionals worldwide

Why Shooters Love It

PMC X-TAC 5.56 NATO is known for consistency, reliability, and accuracy—everything AR-15 owners want in bulk ammo. The included M19A1 ammo can makes this bundle perfect for range days, long-term storage, or emergency preparedness without needing extra gear.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $274.39

Sale Price: $243.89

With Code ALand5: $231.70 Price Per Round: ≈ $0.57 CPR

$231.70

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