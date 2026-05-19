PSA PA-15 5.56 AR-15 Rifle M4 Carbine BLEM – $479.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealPSA PA-15 5.56 AR-15 Rifle M4 Carbine BLEM – $479.99

If you’ve been waiting for a budget-friendly AR-15 that still delivers solid performance, this BLEM PSA PA-15 16” Nitride M4 Carbine with a 13.5” M-LOK rail is one of the best values on the market right now. PSA’s daily deal drops the price to just $479.99 and includes free shipping, making this a great opportunity to grab a reliable rifle at a serious discount.

Top Features

  • 16” 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Barrel – Durable nitride finish with a 1:7 twist rate ideal for modern 5.56 ammo.
  • 13.5” Free-Float M-LOK Handguard – Lightweight rail for mounting lights, grips, and accessories.
  • Carpenter 158 Bolt Carrier Group – Mil-spec steel bolt with a properly staked gas key for reliability.
  • Forged 7075-T6 Upper & Lower Receivers – Hardcoat anodized and built to true AR-15 MIL-SPEC standards.
  • Cosmetic Blem Discount – Minor finish marks only; function and reliability are unaffected.

Why Shooters Love It

Palmetto State Armory rifles have built a reputation for delivering dependable AR-15 performance at a price working gun owners can actually afford. This PA-15 platform is perfect for everything from range training to a defensive rifle setup. The free-float M-LOK rail and nitride barrel give shooters modern performance without the premium price tag.

Because this is a blemished model, the only compromise is cosmetic—most shooters report they can barely find the blemish, while enjoying a significantly lower price.

The PA-15 From Palmetto State Armory – Bare Bone Necessity

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $519.99
  • Sale Price: $479.99

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

PSA Custom 16" Mid-Length Pencil 5.56 NATO 1/7 Nitride 15" LtWt Rifle W/ PSA Custom 3.5lb Flatbow FCG, Chocolate Chip Palmetto State Armory $ 1199.99
PSA Custom 5.56 16" Mid-Length Nitride 13.5" M-Lok Rifle W/ PSAC 3.5lb Flatbow FCG, Woodland Camo Palmetto State Armory $ 1099.99
PSA Custom 16" 5.56 Nitride 1/7 13.5" Rifle W/ PSA Custom 3.5lb Flatbow FCG, Coyote Woodland Camo Palmetto State Armory $ 1099.99
PSA Custom 10.5" 5.56 NATO Pistol W/ PSA Custom Flatbow FCG - Outlander Palmetto State Armory $ 1199.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
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