PSA PA-15 5.56 AR-15 Rifle M4 Carbine BLEM – $479.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been waiting for a budget-friendly AR-15 that still delivers solid performance, this BLEM PSA PA-15 16” Nitride M4 Carbine with a 13.5” M-LOK rail is one of the best values on the market right now. PSA’s daily deal drops the price to just $479.99 and includes free shipping, making this a great opportunity to grab a reliable rifle at a serious discount.

Top Features

16” 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Barrel – Durable nitride finish with a 1:7 twist rate ideal for modern 5.56 ammo.

Durable nitride finish with a 1:7 twist rate ideal for modern 5.56 ammo. 13.5” Free-Float M-LOK Handguard – Lightweight rail for mounting lights, grips, and accessories.

Lightweight rail for mounting lights, grips, and accessories. Carpenter 158 Bolt Carrier Group – Mil-spec steel bolt with a properly staked gas key for reliability.

Mil-spec steel bolt with a properly staked gas key for reliability. Forged 7075-T6 Upper & Lower Receivers – Hardcoat anodized and built to true AR-15 MIL-SPEC standards.

Hardcoat anodized and built to true AR-15 MIL-SPEC standards. Cosmetic Blem Discount – Minor finish marks only; function and reliability are unaffected.

Why Shooters Love It

Palmetto State Armory rifles have built a reputation for delivering dependable AR-15 performance at a price working gun owners can actually afford. This PA-15 platform is perfect for everything from range training to a defensive rifle setup. The free-float M-LOK rail and nitride barrel give shooters modern performance without the premium price tag.

Because this is a blemished model, the only compromise is cosmetic—most shooters report they can barely find the blemish, while enjoying a significantly lower price.

Unbeatable Price

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