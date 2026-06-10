MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 Magazines $7.99 Each

Limited Time Deal

Hands down, this is still the best deal on Magpul PMAG gun magazines on the web. Make sure to buy multiples of ten or more to get the best price. Palmetto State Armory has a sale on Magpul AR15 thirty (30) round Gen2 PMAG M2 MOE Magazines for 223 or 5.56 at $7.99 each after coupon code “PMAG‘ at checkout. Buy 10 magazines for $79.90 before adding shipping!

That is $7.99 each and one of the lowest prices for Gen M2 Mag available! Magpul Gen M2 PMAGs are great. We keep chasing the lowest price, so be sure to check over here and online here.

Dependable & Nearly Indestructible; Store Fully Loaded Without Loss Of Reliability. Brand: Magpul

SKU: 100-006-987WB

UPC: 873750008264

MPN: MAG571-BLK

Caliber:223 & 5.56 NATO

Color: Black

Model Name: MAGPUL PMAG GEN M2 Magazine

MSRP: $17.99

Condition: New

Capacity: 30-Round

Material: Polymer Exceptionally rugged, combat- and competition-ready magazine functions flawlessly, even when left fully loaded in AR15 Rifles for extended periods. Corrosion-proof, self-lubricating one-piece body of fiber-reinforced, molded impact and crush-resistant polymer construction has no spot welds or joints to impair the follower, and the constant internal curve ensures smooth, unobstructed movement of the round stack. Anti-tilt follower stabilizes the stack to help prevent nose-diving and bolt-over-head failures. Heat-treated, stainless steel spring is stress-relieved for optimal performance. Withstands the heat from prolonged full-auto fire and is not harmed by most bore cleaners and solvents. Exterior ribbing provides added gripping surface; magazine catch notch, rather than a traditional hole, keeps dirt and debris out. Easy-to-grasp ledge on floorplate aids in extracting magazine from pouches; floorplate removes easily for cleaning. All models available in Black. DO NOT COME WITH DUST COVERS.

You can’t have too many mags…



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