Beretta 92G Elite Combat LTT Langdon Tactical 9mm – $999.99 w/ Free Shipping

Palmetto State Armory has the Beretta 92G Elite Combat LTT Langdon Tactical 5.1″ 9mm pistol marked down to $999.99 with FREE SHIPPING. That’s a serious price drop on a competition-ready Beretta/Langdon Tactical build that comes with premium parts already installed.
Top Features
- Langdon Tactical Upgrades – LTT slide, LTT frame, textured grip panels, and enhanced controls
- Toni System Compensator – Single-port comp on a threaded 5.1″ barrel for flatter shooting
- Optics-Ready Slide – Proprietary slide cut for micro red dot mounting
- High-Capacity Setup – Includes three 22-round magazines with Toni System +4 extensions
- Competition-Ready Extras – Magwell, fiber-optic front sight, chrome trigger, DLC-coated sear and hammer
Why Shooters Love It
The Beretta 92 platform already has a long track record, but this LTT Combat model brings it into modern range, match, and defensive use without forcing you to buy upgrades one piece at a time. The compensator, magwell, optics cut, upgraded trigger parts, and 22-round magazines make this a fast-shooting 9mm built for serious range time.
For shooters who like hammer-fired pistols and want something more refined than another polymer striker gun, this one brings a lot to the table at under a grand.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$1,299.99
- Sale Price: $999.99
- w/ FREE SHIPPING
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