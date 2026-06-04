Beretta 92G Elite Combat LTT Langdon Tactical 9mm – $999.99 w/ Free Shipping

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Limited Time DealBeretta 92G Elite Combat LTT Langdon Tactical 9mm – $999.99 w/ Free Shipping

Palmetto State Armory has the Beretta 92G Elite Combat LTT Langdon Tactical 5.1″ 9mm pistol marked down to $999.99 with FREE SHIPPING. That’s a serious price drop on a competition-ready Beretta/Langdon Tactical build that comes with premium parts already installed.

Top Features

  • Langdon Tactical Upgrades – LTT slide, LTT frame, textured grip panels, and enhanced controls
  • Toni System Compensator – Single-port comp on a threaded 5.1″ barrel for flatter shooting
  • Optics-Ready Slide – Proprietary slide cut for micro red dot mounting
  • High-Capacity Setup – Includes three 22-round magazines with Toni System +4 extensions
  • Competition-Ready Extras – Magwell, fiber-optic front sight, chrome trigger, DLC-coated sear and hammer

Why Shooters Love It

The Beretta 92 platform already has a long track record, but this LTT Combat model brings it into modern range, match, and defensive use without forcing you to buy upgrades one piece at a time. The compensator, magwell, optics cut, upgraded trigger parts, and 22-round magazines make this a fast-shooting 9mm built for serious range time.

For shooters who like hammer-fired pistols and want something more refined than another polymer striker gun, this one brings a lot to the table at under a grand.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $1,299.99
  • Sale Price: $999.99
    • w/ FREE SHIPPING

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