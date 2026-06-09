Philadelphia Police Under DOJ Investigation Over Carry Permit Revocations

The Department of Justice just put Philadelphia on notice over the way the city handles carry permits, and gun owners should be paying attention.

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department to determine whether officials have been using a vague “good cause” standard to cancel licenses to carry legal firearms.

The Trump Justice Department is asking whether Philadelphia has been denying and revoking carry permits to law-abiding citizens based on bureaucratic discretion instead of clear, constitutional standards.

The investigation will be handled by the Civil Rights Division’s Second Amendment Section, the DOJ office created to enforce the right to keep and bear arms as a real constitutional protection, not a second-class right. The notice letter, sent by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, says the investigation concerns possible violations of the federal pattern-or-practice law that prohibits state and local governments from engaging in law-enforcement conduct that deprives people of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.

DOJ says it will evaluate Philadelphia Police policies and practices regarding both the issuance and revocation of licenses to carry firearms. It will also examine how PPD enforces Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act. The review will be conducted under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

Philadelphia may now have to explain exactly how its carry-permit system works.

“I have directed the Civil Rights Division, through our Second Amendment Section, to defend law-abiding citizens from local authorities who infringe the right to safely carry legal firearms,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Law-abiding Americans, regardless of where they live, should not have to worry that their city will revoke their means of self-defense.”

A carry permit is not just a laminated card. For many citizens in states without Constitutional carry, it is the difference between being able to lawfully defend themselves and being forced into helplessness by government policy.

Pennsylvania law contains “good cause” language for revocation of a license to carry firearms. It also requires written notice and a specific reason when a license is revoked. However, after Bruen, vague discretion is constitutionally suspect when it allows government officials to deny or cancel carry rights based on subjective judgment rather than objective legal disqualification.

If the federal government concludes that Philadelphia is abusing discretion in its permit system, other anti-gun cities will be put on warning. The days of treating the Second Amendment as optional paperwork may be ending.

DOJ was careful to say it has not reached any conclusions yet. The department says investigators will review relevant information, speak with city and police officials, and talk to people who have interacted with PPD. If DOJ finds no pattern or practice of violations, it will close the investigation. If it finds reasonable cause to believe violations are occurring, it will issue findings and seek a remedy with the city.

Should Philadelphia refuse to fix any unconstitutional practices, the Attorney General can sue in federal court.

Under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and its Second Amendment Section have started treating the right to keep and bear arms like the civil right it is, going after states, cities, and local agencies accused of using bureaucracy, delay, registration bans, permit games, and bans on commonly owned firearms to sidestep the Constitution. The same section has already targeted Los Angeles County over concealed-carry permit delays, the Virgin Islands over permitting abuses, Washington, D.C., over its continued restrictions on semi-automatic firearms, Denver over its so-called “assault weapons” ban, and Colorado over its ban on standard-capacity magazines.

Now Philadelphia is on the list, with Dhillon’s letter making clear that local officials do not get to hide unconstitutional gun-control practices behind vague discretionary standards.

For gun owners, the larger message is simple: the federal government is finally using civil-rights enforcement tools to defend the right to carry.

The Second Amendment does not stop at Philadelphia’s city limits. It does not disappear because a police department prefers fewer armed citizens. It does not yield to vague standards, anti-gun politics, or bureaucratic gamesmanship.

A city cannot make lawful carry depend on permission-slip politics. It cannot turn “good cause” into a blank check for revocations. And it cannot treat the right of armed self-defense as something the government may rescind whenever it becomes inconvenient.

The Supreme Court said the Second Amendment protects the right to keep and bear arms. Now, the DOJ is asking whether Philadelphia actually got the message.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.