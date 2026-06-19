One Horse Express Rifle Brings Forced Reset Tech Factory Installed

One Horse, a rising American AR-15 manufacturer, has partnered with Atrius Development Group to launch the One Horse Express Rifle, the first production firearm with a factory-installed forced reset selector (FRS). This innovation promises enhanced reliability and out-of-the-box performance by addressing common issues encountered when upgrading rifles with aftermarket forced reset technology.

Forced reset selectors, inspired by designs like the Hoffman Tactical Super Safety, have gained popularity among shooters seeking higher rates of fire while remaining fully compliant with semi-automatic regulations. Traditionally, gun owners purchase these selectors separately and must install them themselves. This often requires careful tuning of the trigger, buffer system, and other components to ensure reliable cycling. Mismatches in the gas system, buffer weight, or lower receiver tolerances can lead to malfunctions, frustration, and additional replacement costs.

Factory integration eliminates these headaches, delivering a complete, tuned system ready for immediate use.

The One Horse Express Rifle features the Atrius Development Group FRS (Single-Sided) selector, offering a three-position setup: safe, semi-automatic, and “super-semi” (forced reset).

In forced reset mode, the selector leverages the bolt’s rearward movement to mechanically reset the trigger, enabling rapid follow-up shots without full-auto conversion. This technology enhances controllability and speed for defensive, competitive, or recreational shooting while adhering to legal standards for civilian firearms.

The rifle uses a 16-inch nitride-treated barrel with a 1:8 twist for 5.56/.223 rounds. A mid-length gas system and a low-profile block help smooth operation. The H2 buffer stabilizes recoil and prevents common forced reset issues.

Complementing the core platform is a 15-inch Express-Lock Handguard System that offers ample space for accessories while maintaining a slim, ergonomic profile. The furniture package includes the THRiL RTG (Rugged Tactical Grip) and THRiL CCS (Combat Competition Stock). The RTG grip features a 19.5-degree angle with textured panels for enhanced control, while the CCS stock provides dual QD sling mounts, sling slots, and a rubberized buttpad for superior stability and comfort in various shooting positions.

“This rifle was built to run,” said Jeremy Hammons, CEO of One Horse. “The Express represents a significant step forward in rifle manufacturing, thanks to Atrius’ selector technology combined with a fully tuned platform engineered from day one. Our standard is disciplined manufacturing, dependable performance, and an end product users can trust.” Ryan Spadafore, CEO and founder of Atrius, also supports the partnership: “Since day one, the Atrius Forced Reset Selector has set the standard. Partnering with One Horse changes the conversation and reflects our shared commitment to precision-driven, family-owned American manufacturing and performance. This launch is more than a new rifle—it demonstrates industry collaboration to move gun culture forward.”

This partnership reflects a shift toward integrated, user-friendly firearms systems. Forced reset tech was once limited to custom builds, but One Horse and Atrius now offer advanced capability to more users. The factory-tuned setup ensures consistent performance and appeals to a wide range of shooters.

One Horse’s emphasis on American manufacturing and quality supports values of self-reliance and innovation. The Express Rifle aims to empower responsible owners by offering premium features at a competitive MSRP of $1,199.99 (introductory price $999.99).

Shooters report positive results with Atrius selectors in well-configured rifles, citing crisp resets and reliability. The One Horse Express builds on this, offering a turnkey solution that avoids common pitfalls.

The debut of the One Horse Express could spur other manufacturers to adopt similar integrated approaches. As the industry evolves, collaborations like this drive innovation while respecting regulations and maintaining reliability.

For shooters and professionals alike, the One Horse Express is more than a new AR-15. With its factory-installed Atrius FRS and carefully engineered components, it sets a new benchmark for production rifles and showcases American ingenuity.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.