PSA Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit + 10 PMAGs — $199.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealPSA Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit + 10 PMAGs — $199.99

Palmetto State Armory has PSA Magpul Lower Build Kit bundled with 10 Magpul PMAG Gen 2 30-round magazines marked down to $160. That saves you $62.99 and is 28% off! Limited-time deal.

Top Features

  • Complete AR-15 Lower Build Kit with Magpul MOE stock & grip
  • 10x Magpul PMAG Gen M2 MOE 30-Round Magazines included
  • Mil-Spec buffer tube assembly for reliability and compatibility
  • Impact-resistant polymer PMAGs with anti-tilt followers
  • Made in the USA by trusted industry leaders

Why Shooters Love It

This bundle covers two of the most important AR-15 needs in one shot: a quality lower build kit and a stack of proven Magpul PMAGs. Whether you’re finishing a new build or stocking up on mags, this PSA deal delivers real value without cutting corners on reliability or quality.

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP: $222.99
  • Current Price: $199.99

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE EPT Lower Build Kit - Flat Dark Earth Palmetto State Armory $ 129.99
Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit - OD Green Palmetto State Armory $ 119.99

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