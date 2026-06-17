PSA Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit + 10 PMAGs — $199.99

Palmetto State Armory has PSA Magpul Lower Build Kit bundled with 10 Magpul PMAG Gen 2 30-round magazines marked down to $160. That saves you $62.99 and is 28% off! Limited-time deal.
Top Features
- Complete AR-15 Lower Build Kit with Magpul MOE stock & grip
- 10x Magpul PMAG Gen M2 MOE 30-Round Magazines included
- Mil-Spec buffer tube assembly for reliability and compatibility
- Impact-resistant polymer PMAGs with anti-tilt followers
- Made in the USA by trusted industry leaders
Why Shooters Love It
This bundle covers two of the most important AR-15 needs in one shot: a quality lower build kit and a stack of proven Magpul PMAGs. Whether you’re finishing a new build or stocking up on mags, this PSA deal delivers real value without cutting corners on reliability or quality.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$222.99
- Current Price: $199.99
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit - 516445142
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
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|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit, Black
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
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|Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE EPT Lower Build Kit - Flat Dark Earth
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
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|Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit - OD Green
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 119.99
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