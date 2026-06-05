PSA PA-15 5.56 AR-15 Rifle M4 Carbine BLEM – $479.99

If you’ve been waiting for a budget-friendly AR-15 that still delivers solid performance, this BLEM PSA PA-15 16” Nitride M4 Carbine with a 13.5” M-LOK rail is one of the best values on the market right now. PSA’s daily deal drops the price to just $479.99 and includes free shipping, making this a great opportunity to grab a reliable rifle at a serious discount.
Top Features
- 16” 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Barrel – Durable nitride finish with a 1:7 twist rate ideal for modern 5.56 ammo.
- 13.5” Free-Float M-LOK Handguard – Lightweight rail for mounting lights, grips, and accessories.
- Carpenter 158 Bolt Carrier Group – Mil-spec steel bolt with a properly staked gas key for reliability.
- Forged 7075-T6 Upper & Lower Receivers – Hardcoat anodized and built to true AR-15 MIL-SPEC standards.
- Cosmetic Blem Discount – Minor finish marks only; function and reliability are unaffected.
Why Shooters Love It
Palmetto State Armory rifles have built a reputation for delivering dependable AR-15 performance at a price working gun owners can actually afford. This PA-15 platform is perfect for everything from range training to a defensive rifle setup. The free-float M-LOK rail and nitride barrel give shooters modern performance without the premium price tag.
Because this is a blemished model, the only compromise is cosmetic—most shooters report they can barely find the blemish, while enjoying a significantly lower price.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$519.99
- Sale Price: $479.99
Live Inventory Price Checker
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This does not fit, but it is historic: On this date in 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in the Spirit of St. Louis to make the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic, landing in Paris to global acclaim nearly 34 hours later.