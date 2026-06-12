Springfield Kuna 9mm Pistol With FSA Brace: $1,199.99 — Save $300!

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Limited Time DealSpringfield Armory Kuna 9mm w/ Brace – $1,199

If you have been looking for a deal on a compact 9mm platform for home defense, range use, or just adding a fun new setup to the collection, this one deserves a look. Palmetto State Armory currently has the Springfield Armory Kuna 9mm Pistol with Strike Industries FSA Folding Brace on sale for $1,199.99, making it a solid opportunity for shooters who have had their eye on Springfield’s new roller-delayed offering.

With its roller-delayed operating system, factory folding brace, threaded 6-inch barrel, and two included 30-round magazines, the Kuna checks a lot of boxes for anyone interested in a compact, modern PDW-style gun.

Top Features

  • Roller-delayed system for softer recoil and faster follow-up shots
  • 6″ cold radial hammer-forged, threaded barrel with multi-port muzzle brake
  • Strike Industries FSA folding brace for added stability and compact storage
  • Monolithic aluminum upper with integral M-LOK handguard
  • Includes two 30-round translucent magazines with durable metal feed lips

Why Shooters Love It

The Kuna hits a sweet spot for shooters who want a compact 9mm platform that is controllable and feature-rich. The roller-delayed action should help keep it soft-shooting and controllable, and the ambidextrous controls, folding brace, and threaded barrel give you the kind of practical features that make it useful for range time, home defense, or setting it up exactly how you want.

Springfield Armory Kuna: One PDW With Bite

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $1,499.99
  • Sale Price: $1,199.99

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Silver Creek

Would like to see the Springfield Kuna be available in:
38 Super
44 Auto Mag.
45 Win. Mag.
475 Wildey Mag.

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