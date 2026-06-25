Supreme Court Strikes Down Hawaii’s ‘Vampire Rule’ in Major Second Amendment Win

The Supreme Court just delivered a major Second Amendment win and sent a blunt warning to Hawaii, New York, California, New Jersey, Maryland, and every other anti-gun state trying to dodge Bruen.

In Wolford v. Lopez, the Court struck down Hawaii’s so-called “Vampire Rule,” holding that the state violated the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by banning licensed concealed carry on private property open to the public unless the owner gave express permission.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the 6-3 majority opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Barrett also wrote a separate concurrence. Justices Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The Court did not sugarcoat what Hawaii had done after New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

“This regime hobbles what the Second Amendment protects: the right of Americans to carry arms for self-defense as they go about their daily lives,” Alito wrote. “We hold that the law is unconstitutional.”

That is the line anti-gun politicians should be forced to read out loud.

Hawaii Tried to Make Bruen Useless

Before Bruen, Hawaii made it nearly impossible for ordinary citizens to obtain a carry license. The Supreme Court noted that “from 2000 to 2018, only four such licenses were issued.”

After Bruen confirmed that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry handguns outside the home for self-defense, Hawaii did what anti-gun states often do. It changed tactics.

Instead of openly denying carry permits, Hawaii created a legal trap for anyone who actually tried to carry.

The law flipped the normal rule for private property open to the public. Under traditional common law, when a business opens its doors to the public, customers have implied permission to enter unless the owner says otherwise. Hawaii reversed that rule for armed citizens. A licensed carry permit holder could not enter a gas station, convenience store, restaurant, coffee shop, drug store, grocery store, big-box store, barber shop, dry cleaner, or laundromat unless the owner posted a pro-carry sign or gave direct permission.

In other words, your carry permit became nearly worthless the moment you left your driveway.

The Court Saw Through the Private-Property Dodge

Hawaii argued that the case was really about property rights, not gun rights. The majority rejected that dodge.

The ruling does not force private businesses to allow guns. A private owner can still post “no guns” or otherwise exclude armed customers. The constitutional problem was that Hawaii made “no guns” the statewide government-imposed default for property open to the public.

Alito explained that this new default rule imposed “severe restrictions on the daily activities” of permit holders who had already satisfied Hawaii’s carry requirements.

The Court gave a practical example of a woman who carries for self-defense while going to work, stopping for gas, buying lunch, visiting a drug store, picking up dry cleaning, and shopping for groceries. Under Hawaii’s rule, unless every business posted a “Guns Welcome” sign or something similar, “each visit could expose her to criminal liability.”

That is not public carry. That is criminalizing normal life.

‘The Spirit of Aloha’ Does Not Trump the Bill of Rights

One of the strongest parts of the opinion came when the Court rejected Hawaii’s attempt to rely on local anti-gun culture.

“The Second Amendment cannot give way to ‘the spirit of Aloha’ in Hawaii,” Alito wrote, “any more than it can yield to the spirit of the Big Apple (Bruen) or the Windy City (McDonald).” He continued: “Merely local attitudes can neither shrink nor inflate the meaning of fundamental Bill of Rights guarantees that apply to the States through the Fourteenth Amendment.”

That matters far beyond Hawaii. The Second Amendment is not stronger in red states and weaker in blue states. It is not subject to a state legislature’s mood, a governor’s politics, or a judge’s personal discomfort with armed citizens.

The right to bear arms means the same thing in Honolulu as it does in Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, or Richmond.

Hawaii’s Historical Analogues Fell Apart

Under Bruen, once the plain text of the Second Amendment covers the conduct at issue, the government must prove its law is consistent with America’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Hawaii failed.

The state leaned heavily on old anti-poaching and trespass laws, claiming they justified its modern no-carry default. The Court was not buying it. Those laws were aimed at unauthorized hunting on private lands, not peaceful concealed carry by licensed citizens in public-facing businesses.

“The gap between the State’s anti-poaching analogues and its new rule is just too wide,” Alito wrote.

The Court also hammered Hawaii for relying on an 1865 Louisiana law rooted in the Black Codes, the post-Civil War system used to disarm freed blacks and keep them defenseless.

“Unless we put history entirely out of our minds,” Alito wrote, “Hawaii’s claim that this tainted artifact illuminates the original understanding of the right to keep and bear arms cannot be taken seriously.”

That quote should sting. Anti-gun states keep pretending history supports disarmament. The Court reminded them that some of the history they rely on is not a constitutional tradition. It is a warning.

Barrett: ‘This Case, However, Is Not Hard’

Justice Barrett’s concurrence drove the point home.

“Applying old principles to new circumstances is not always easy,” Barrett wrote. “This case, however, is not hard.”

She made clear that Hawaii’s law regulated armed carry and therefore triggered Second Amendment scrutiny. She also rejected the idea that public dislike of firearms can justify stripping citizens of a constitutional right.

“While most Hawaiians might prefer that no one carry firearms in public places, a majority’s opposition to a constitutional right is not a permissible basis for restricting it,” Barrett wrote.

That is the heart of Wolford. Rights are not popularity contests. The Bill of Rights exists precisely because government officials and political majorities cannot be trusted to respect liberties they dislike.

A Warning to Other Anti-Gun States

The Supreme Court reversed the Ninth Circuit and sent the case back for further proceedings. For Hawaii gun owners, that is a direct win. For the rest of the country, it is a warning shot.

California, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York adopted similar post-Bruen schemes designed to make licensed carry as difficult and risky as possible. Those laws are now on shakier ground.

The message from the Court is simple: states cannot pretend to comply with Bruen while making the right to bear arms useless in practice.

Hawaii tried to turn carry into a permission slip. The Supreme Court said no.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.