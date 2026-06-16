Virginia Assault Firearms Law Sparks Chaos as Sponsors Contradict Each Other

The architect of the Senate version of Virginia’s “assault firearms” laws has made the new regulations more confusing by describing what the law does and when it will be enforced. His statements directly contradict the architect’s comments on the House of Delegates version of the same bill. Not even law enforcement is sure what the truth is, leading to confusion among Virginia gun owners and those traveling into the Commonwealth.

Sen. Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax) said the law only becomes relevant if a firearm falling under the state’s definition of an assault weapon — one acquired after July 1 — is tied to another criminal act. Sen. Salim was the author of the Senate version of the bill, but it does not contain the language he referenced. This has left many confused about whether they would be violating the law if stopped for a traffic violation while transporting a covered firearm into Virginia from another state. This includes transporting the firearm to or from a range or gunsmith.

“If you happen to get (a firearm) from North Carolina, and then you come to Virginia, and you don’t commit any crimes, none of us know that you have this,” Salim said. “Law enforcement in Virginia is never going to go knock on your door and ask you, ‘Do you have a gun at your home? When did you get that?’”

Although Salim believes the law only applies to firearms tied to a criminal act, rabidly anti-gun Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), who authored the House of Delegates version, says gun owners can be prosecuted for violating the law even if no other crime was committed. This stance directly contradicts Salim’s statements and has left many wondering how law enforcement officials will enforce the new law.

“Anybody who brings an assault weapon into Virginia after July 1 is committing a misdemeanor and could face consequences,” Helmer said. “And if you choose to break the law, you should do so knowing full well that doing so could get you caught, could land you with hefty fines, and even in jail.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been fielding questions from concerned citizens about the lack of clarity in the law. Many agencies and Commonwealth’s Attorneys have already said they will not enforce the new gun laws, which many view as a violation of both the United States and Virginia Constitutions. Even those who plan to enforce the ban will have to interpret the vague language, likely leading to inconsistent application across the Commonwealth. Police in Fairfax County might apply one standard, while those in Loudoun County might view the law differently.

🚨CONFUSING ANTI-2A VIRGINIA LAWS: EVEN THE LAWS’ SPONSORS CAN’T AGREE! 🚨RTD: Virginia law enforcement fielding questions about incoming assault weapons ban … “Across multiple jurisdictions, officials say most questions from residents are about how it will apply in everyday… pic.twitter.com/29xAe2QIq5 — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) June 14, 2026

The stakes for gun owners are high. Violating the law can lead to a costly court battle or even the loss of one’s freedom. It also puts law enforcement officers in a precarious position — charged with enforcing a law that lacks clarity — even as some officers have vowed to uphold their oath and not infringe on the constitutionally protected rights of their fellow citizens.

There are several lawsuits at the state and federal levels challenging the new law. The state cases, including Gun Owners of America (GOA) and Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) backed case (Crump v. Katz) that involves this journalist, have been paused after Commonwealth Attorney General Jay Jones — who in the past has advocated for the murder of his political opponents and their children — asked the Virginia Supreme Court to merge the cases. A three-judge panel will decide whether to allow the cases to continue individually or as a merged action.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.

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