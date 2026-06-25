Virginia Universal Background Checks Return July 1 After Court Lifts Injunction

Virginia’s universal background-check mandate for private firearm sales is poised to return July 1 after a Lynchburg court unexpectedly dissolved the permanent injunction that had blocked enforcement statewide.

Gun Owners Foundation announced the setback Wednesday, warning that the fight is not over and condemning the mandate as a potential “backdoor gun registry.”

Unless an appellate court intervenes, Virginia State Police may resume processing background checks for private firearm sales on July 1. The reversal represents another major blow to Virginia gun owners already facing a sweeping ban on commonly owned firearms and magazines taking effect the same day.

Gun Owners Foundation announced the setback on X, stating that the injunction will remain in place only through June 30.

“Bad news out of VA: The judge in our case unexpectedly dissolved the Universal Background Check injunction, effective 7/1 despite previously declaring the law unconstitutional,” GOF wrote. “We’re not done. We will continue to fight against tyrannical attempts to create a backdoor gun registry.”

Bad news out of VA: The judge in our case unexpectedly dissolved the Universal Background Check injunction, effective 7/1 despite previously declaring the law unconstitutional. We’re not done. We will continue to fight against tyrannical attempts to create a backdoor registry. https://t.co/WTvVb2JfOx — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) June 24, 2026

Virginia’s Universal Background-Check Ban Is Back From the Dead

Unless an appellate court intervenes, Virginia State Police may resume administering and enforcing background checks on private firearm transfers beginning July 1.

The decision is the latest turn in Wilson v. Katz, formerly Wilson v. Hanley, a challenge brought by Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation, the Virginia Citizens Defense League and individual plaintiffs.

As AmmoLand previously reported, the case began after Virginia imposed background checks on nearly all firearm transfers in 2020. The mandate created a de facto handgun-purchase ban for adults ages 18 to 20. Virginia law allowed those adults to purchase handguns privately, but the federally controlled system used by dealers would not process those transfers.

In October 2025, the court concluded that Virginia Code §18.2-308.2:5 could not constitutionally be applied under that system. Rather than manufacture an illogical exception for younger adults, the court struck the act in its entirety and permanently enjoined its enforcement statewide.

The ruling allowed lawful private firearm transfers to proceed without government-mandated background checks, dealer fees or state-generated transaction records.

Virginia “Fixed” the Violation by Taking Away More Rights

Virginia’s new anti-gun government responded by attacking the rights of young adults instead of respecting the ruling. The General Assembly passed HB 1525, which raised Virginia’s minimum age for purchasing handguns and so-called “assault firearms” to 21. Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed it with an emergency clause on April 22.

Attorney General Jay Jones then argued that eliminating handgun-purchase rights for 18-to-20-year-olds had “fixed” the defect identified by the court and rendered the injunction unnecessary.

Virginia State Police attempted to restart private-sale background checks on May 27, before the court had dissolved its order. GOA and VCDL sought contempt sanctions. At a June 3 hearing, the court reaffirmed that the injunction remained binding, and State Police again stopped processing the checks.

July 1 Brings New Burdens for Virginia Gun Owners

That protection will now expire July 1.

This ruling does not end the litigation. It dissolves the existing injunction after Virginia changed the legal landscape by banning young adults from making the purchases that exposed the original law’s fatal defect.

For gun owners, the practical result is nevertheless serious. Private transactions will again be forced through government intermediaries, generating fees, delays and records that can become the foundation for firearm registration.

Virginia created a constitutional violation, lost in court, and then answered by taking away more rights. GOF has promised to keep fighting. Virginia gun owners should immediately expect an appeal, and another major battle over whether the government may turn private firearm ownership into a state-monitored privilege.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.