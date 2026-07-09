AAC Ammo Is Now PSA Ammo: What the Rebrand Means for Gun Owners

Palmetto State Armory is making a major branding shift in its ammunition business. Going forward, the ammunition many shooters have known under the AAC name will now carry the PSA Ammo name.

The move is meant to create a clear separation between AAC suppressors and PSA’s ammunition lineup. AAC will continue to stand on its own in the suppressor world under the JJE family, while PSA Ammo becomes the banner for Palmetto State Armory’s future ammunition products.

For gun owners, the message is simple: AAC ammo is becoming PSA Ammo, but the bigger story is what PSA plans to do with the line next.

In a new company video, PSA explained that its in-house powder supply is still coming online. That creates a real production constraint, and instead of trying to stretch limited resources across a massive high-volume catalog, PSA says it is taking a more deliberate approach.

The company is focusing on lower-volume, purpose-driven ammunition built around specific shooters and specific uses.

PSA Ammo will launch around three main lines: Guardsman, Sabre, and Mixtape.

Guardsman is the training line. This is the ammunition for the shooter who burns through rounds at the range and needs every one of them to feed, fire, and function. PSA describes it as clean-burning, consistent, reloadable brass-cased ammunition with a consistent point of impact.

In other words, Guardsman is aimed at the armed citizen who actually trains. That matters. The Second Amendment is not just about owning firearms. It is about being capable, prepared, and confident with them.

Sabre is the precision line. This is for PRS, NRL, long-range hunting, and any other application where consistency matters. PSA says Sabre will ship with published lot-level data, including standard deviation, extreme spread, muzzle velocity, and other real numbers.

That is important because serious riflemen are tired of marketing language. They want proof. They want to know what a load is actually doing before they trust it in competition, in the field, or behind a precision rifle.

Then there is Mixtape, PSA’s suppressor-focused ammunition line. This may be the most interesting of the three. PSA says Mixtape will cover suppressed platforms including 9mm, .300 Blackout, .338 ARC, and 8.6 Blackout.

Instead of simply slapping “suppressor friendly” on the box, PSA says it will publish what hosts were tested, what barrel lengths were used, and what suppressor configurations were validated. That is exactly the kind of information NFA owners want before trusting a load in a specialized setup.

The most important promise in the announcement is transparency. PSA says every box of PSA Ammo will ship with a lot number, and every lot number will link to test data, including velocity, pressure, and standard deviation.

PSA summed up the mission clearly: “We’re not going to be the brand that ships the most. We’re going to be the brand you reach for when what’s in the chamber actually matters.”

That is the standard PSA is setting for itself.

If PSA can deliver consistent ammunition, publish useful lot-level data, and keep its three product lanes clearly focused, PSA Ammo could become much more than a rebrand. It could become a serious ammunition option for armed citizens, precision shooters, suppressor owners, and anyone who wants real numbers behind every box.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.