Armed Phoenix Neighbor Shoots Man Stabbing Two Women

An armed Phoenix resident reportedly stopped a potentially deadly knife attack after hearing a disturbance at a neighboring apartment and finding a man stabbing two women.

The violent confrontation unfolded shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 18, at an apartment complex near 16th and Colter streets, just north of Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to local reporting, a 40-year-old man arrived at the apartment uninvited and began attacking a 27-year-old woman with whom he had previously been romantically involved. When a 30-year-old female relative attempted to intervene, the attacker allegedly stabbed her as well.

A 26-year-old neighbor heard the commotion and responded while the attack was still underway. Police say the armed neighbor shot the man once as he continued stabbing the two women.

When officers arrived, they found the alleged attacker near the bottom of a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. A knife was reportedly recovered near him. Emergency personnel attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two women were found inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds and were transported to a hospital in serious or life-threatening condition.

Armed Neighbor Intervenes During Ongoing Attack

Based on the reporting, the neighbor fired while the attacker was still stabbing the women. Deadly force is generally reserved for stopping an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury. A man actively driving a knife into two people presents exactly the kind of immediate, potentially lethal danger that leaves little time for deliberation.

The neighbor reportedly had only seconds to process what was happening, determine who posed the threat and act before either woman suffered additional wounds.

The armed citizen was initially detained as officers worked to understand the chaotic scene. Police later released him from custody pending the completion of the investigation. No charges against him had been announced in the latest public reporting.

Investigators have not publicly identified the armed neighbor, the deceased attacker, or either of the wounded women.

A Firearm Allowed a Bystander to Stop a Knife Attack

This incident provides another example of a private citizen reportedly using a firearm to defend other people. Trying to physically disarm an active knife attacker is extraordinarily dangerous. Even a physically capable person can suffer fatal wounds within seconds when attempting to close the distance against an assailant armed with a blade.

The neighbor’s firearm gave him the ability to confront the reported attacker without first placing himself within arm’s reach of the knife.

That does not make armed intervention simple or risk-free. Anyone entering a violent confrontation must identify the threat, consider the position of innocent people, understand what lies beyond the target and stop firing when the danger ends. Those responsibilities are substantial. So are the consequences of doing nothing while two people are being stabbed.

The available facts indicate that the neighbor’s intervention ended the attack before responding officers reached the women.

When Seconds Count, the Armed Citizen Was Already There

Police officers responded to the apartment and began securing the scene, treating the wounded and gathering evidence. Their work will determine whether the available facts support criminal charges.

However, officers could only respond after someone called for help. The armed neighbor was already close enough to hear the attack and act while the women were still in immediate danger.

That is the reality behind many defensive gun uses. Law enforcement can not be everywhere at once, no amount of policing or state surveillance can prevent a violent crime from happening. An attack like this one can begin and end before the first patrol car arrives.

In this case, a private citizen reportedly had the means and willingness to stop a man who was stabbing two women.

The investigation will decide the final legal outcome. Based on the facts Phoenix police have released so far, the neighbor’s armed intervention may have prevented an already brutal attack from becoming even worse.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.