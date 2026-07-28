B&T USA Expands Utah Factory, Boosts Production to 7,000 Suppressors a Month

B&T USA says it has dramatically expanded its manufacturing operation in Herriman, Utah, giving the firearm and suppressor company the capacity to produce as many as 7,000 suppressors per month from the 88,000-square-foot facility.

The expansion brings product development, machining, additive manufacturing, finishing, assembly, quality control, customer service, and shipping together under one roof. For American shooters, that should mean more suppressors entering the market, shorter fulfillment times, and better access to parts and customer support.

It is also a significant American manufacturing story. The Herriman operation has grown from just three employees in late 2025 to more than 55 workers in less than a year.

B&T USA began upgrading the facility during the fourth quarter of 2025. At the time, the Utah operation had two industrial 3-D printers and one CNC machine. The facility now operates nine industrial printers and seven CNC machines, according to the company. More than 20 machinists have been hired to operate the in-house machine shop. B&T USA has also added dedicated personnel for assembly, quality assurance, shipping and receiving, and customer service. That is a serious increase in capability, not merely a new sign on a warehouse.

B&T Brings Suppressor Production Under One Roof

The expanded Utah operation now handles product design and development, 3-D printing, CNC machining, Cerakoting, engraving, assembly, inspection, and shipping.

Keeping those functions in one location gives B&T greater control over the production process. It can also reduce the delays and inconsistencies that arise when unfinished components must travel between multiple outside vendors.

B&T USA says the arrangement will provide stronger quality control, faster shipping, and improved customer service while supporting production of up to 7,000 suppressors per month.

The scale of the investment makes clear that B&T expects American demand for suppressors to remain strong.

“For years we’ve been committed to American innovation, engineering, manufacturing and jobs,” B&T USA CEO Ridley Key said. “The expansion of our Utah facility with advanced technology, additional equipment and experienced staff provides an unshakable foundation for us to enhance that commitment and to offer elevated service to our customers, retail partners, U.S. military and government partners, and our employees.”

Key added that the company is “just getting started.”

B&T says it plans to continue hiring workers and adding technology and production equipment throughout 2026.

Suppressors Continue Moving Into the Mainstream

The Utah expansion comes as suppressors continue their long-overdue move into mainstream American firearm ownership.

Experienced shooters understand that a suppressor does not make a gun silent. It reduces dangerous muzzle blast and sound pressure, makes many firearms more comfortable to shoot, improves communication on the range, and can reduce disturbance to nearby property owners and communities.

Suppressors are especially useful on defensive carbines, hunting rifles, precision firearms, and guns used to introduce new shooters to the sport. They are safety equipment, not the mysterious assassin’s tools portrayed by Hollywood and gun-control activists.

Manufacturers do not hire dozens of skilled workers and fill an 88,000-square-foot facility with industrial printers and CNC machines because they expect demand to disappear. B&T’s expansion shows that the company believes American gun owners will continue buying suppressors—and that customers expect availability, quality manufacturing, and reliable after-sale support.

At full stated capacity, the Herriman operation could produce up to 7,000 suppressors a month, or 84,000 suppressors annually.

That would make the facility a meaningful contributor to the domestic suppressor market and give B&T a larger American manufacturing base from which to compete.

Expansion Follows B&T’s U.S. Corporate Dispute

The announcement also follows a turbulent period for the B&T brand in the United States. As AmmoLand reported in June, Switzerland-based B&T AG announced that it had reached a comprehensive settlement resolving its dispute with B&T USA. The fight had included federal trademark litigation and competing claims involving control of the B&T name and American operations.

B&T AG said the settlement would result in the dismissal of pending litigation, return control of the U.S. trademarks to the Swiss company, and establish a transition framework as the parties moved forward.

The Swiss company also said it intended to establish a wholly owned American operation capable of supporting U.S. customers and supplying authentic B&T firearms, suppressors, accessories, parts, and warranty service.

The current Utah expansion announcement was issued under the B&T USA name and identifies Ridley Key as the company’s CEO. The release does not explain how the Herriman facility fits into the settlement’s transition framework or the new American operation previously announced by B&T AG.

The expansion announcement nevertheless shows that the Utah manufacturing operation is active, hiring, and substantially increasing its production capacity.

American Shooters Want Guns, Cans, Parts and Support

B&T has earned a strong following among American shooters for firearms including the APC, GHM, and TP9 families, along with a broad range of suppressor designs.

These are premium products, and customers spending premium money reasonably expect more than impressive machining and European engineering. They expect replacement parts, competent warranty service, clear communication, and a company that will stand behind its products five or ten years down the road. Bringing machining, finishing, assembly, inspection, shipping, and customer service into one Utah facility could help provide that stability.

The expansion also creates skilled American manufacturing jobs. Growing from three employees to more than 55 in less than a year—and hiring more than 20 machinists—is exactly the kind of firearms-industry growth worth recognizing.

Gun owners regularly hear politicians attack firearm manufacturers as though the industry produces nothing of legitimate value. In reality, companies such as B&T employ machinists, engineers, assemblers, customer-service personnel, warehouse workers, and quality-control specialists.

They manufacture lawful products for armed citizens, hunters, competitors, law enforcement, and the military. They also contribute to local economies while preserving the technical knowledge and industrial capability required to manufacture arms in the United States.

There are still unanswered questions about the corporate structure of B&T’s future American operation following the recent settlement. But the practical message from Utah is straightforward: the machinery is running, the workforce is growing, and B&T is preparing to manufacture substantially more suppressors for the American market.

For shooters, the desired result is equally straightforward—more cans, shorter waits, consistent quality, and reliable support after the sale.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.