CCW Range Bag Essentials: What You Actually Need for Pistol Training

This article first appeared on AmmoLand News on July 26, 2025, and appears here now with fresh updates.

When it comes to getting reps with your everyday carry pistol, simplicity wins. I’ve been through my share of range bags—backpacks, duffels, tactical briefcases—you name it. For a while, it felt like every trip to the range started with moving gear from one bag to another. It was inefficient, time-consuming, and frankly, I was hauling too much stuff I never actually used.

That’s when I decided to go scorched earth. The mission: identify only what I needed for a productive session with my carry gun—and leave all the “what-ifs” back at the house.

After watching countless YouTube videos on range bags for pistols, I found myself shaking my head. Let’s be real—most people carry way too much crap to the range. But there was one video on minimalist go bags that finally got me thinking in the right direction.

My Range Bag of Choice: The Propper Bail Out Bag

This thing is the Goldilocks of range bags for pistols. Not too big, not too small—just right. And it has just enough organization to keep the essentials situated without becoming a bottomless pit.

Here’s what I keep in mine when I head to the range to practice with my CCW setup.

Outside AR-Style Mag Pouches

Spare Pistol Magazines (Loaded):

Pre-loading your mags before hitting the range saves time and keeps your focus where it should be—on shooting, not stuffing rounds.

Pre-loading your mags before hitting the range saves time and keeps your focus where it should be—on shooting, not stuffing rounds. Two 20-Round AR Mags:

I’ll keep these in the center pouch just in case I bring a rifle along. They don’t take up much space, and it’s nice to have the option.

I’ll keep these in the center pouch just in case I bring a rifle along. They don’t take up much space, and it’s nice to have the option. Basic Trauma Kit:

This rides in one of the mag pouches as well. If something catastrophic happens, I want the tools to stabilize it until help arrives. My kit includes: CAT7 Tourniquet SWAT-T Tourniquet (works well as a pressure bandage) Combat Gauze Pair of Chest Seals

This rides in one of the mag pouches as well. If something catastrophic happens, I want the tools to stabilize it until help arrives. My kit includes:

This setup keeps lifesaving gear accessible, not buried at the bottom of the bag. If you carry a gun, you should carry the means to deal with what happens if things go wrong.

End Pocket: Eye & Ear Pro

Clear Eye Pro : For indoor ranges or low-light practice. I usually just roll with the sunnies I’m wearing that day since I shoot at an outdoor range.

: For indoor ranges or low-light practice. I usually just roll with the sunnies I’m wearing that day since I shoot at an outdoor range. Surefire In-Ear Earplugs: 99% of the time, these are my go-to. Compact and effective. Thanks to the Marine Corps, I’ve got natural hearing protection….lol (moderate to severe hearing loss), so these work great for me.

Main Compartment: Core Gear

Maintenance Kit: A small pouch with a punch, optic adjustment tools, a boresnake, multi-tool, and a can of Ballistol CLP. Not planning to do a full teardown at the range, but if something goes sideways, I’ve got what I need. If it’s something serious, my day is done.

A small pouch with a punch, optic adjustment tools, a boresnake, multi-tool, and a can of Ballistol CLP. Not planning to do a full teardown at the range, but if something goes sideways, I’ve got what I need. If it’s something serious, my day is done. Electronic Over-the-Ear Muffs: Sometimes I double up on hearing protection or offer these to someone I’m training with.

Sometimes I double up on hearing protection or offer these to someone I’m training with. Small Cleaning Towel: Handy for quick wipe-downs or as a maintenance mat on the tailgate or table

Handy for quick wipe-downs or as a maintenance mat on the tailgate or table Spare Pistol or Two (Optional): If I’m testing something new or helping someone else train, I’ll toss in another handgun. The pistol I’m training with is always on me; not in the bag.

Front Pocket: Range Essentials

Shot Timer: Hands-down the most important training tool outside of ammo and your gun. If you’re not using a timer, you’re not measuring performance.

Hands-down the most important training tool outside of ammo and your gun. If you’re not using a timer, you’re not measuring performance. Target Pasters & Masking Tape: for plugging all those a-zone hits.

for plugging all those a-zone hits. Sharpie Markers: For scoring hits, marking targets, or writing notes.

For scoring hits, marking targets, or writing notes. Extra Foam Earplugs: Spares are always a good idea, especially if someone forgets theirs.

Spares are always a good idea, especially if someone forgets theirs. 8.5 x 11 Printer Paper: The most underrated target. If you can land all your shots on an 8.5×11 sheet of paper from 5 to 25 yards, you’re good to go from a competency standpoint (most of the time).

What About Ammo?

That doesn’t go in the range bag.

I keep my ammo in a separate can. It keeps the pistol range bag manageable and prevents it from turning into a 40-pound medicine ball.

Final Thoughts

That’s my handgun range bag—everything I need and nothing I don’t. No dead weight. No “maybe I’ll use this” gear. It’s a focused, practical setup designed around CCW training.

If you’re constantly swapping bags, loading and unloading gear, and dragging half your garage to the range, take a step back and simplify your approach.

About Scott Witner

Scott Witner is a former Marine Corps Infantryman with 2ndBn/8th Marines. He completed training in desert warfare at the Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Mountain Warfare and survival at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, the South Korean Mountain Warfare School in Pohang, and the Jungle Warfare school in the jungles of Okinawa, Japan. He now enjoys recreational shooting, trail running, hiking, functional fitness, and working on his truck. Scott resides in Northeastern Ohio.