Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 .300 Blackout With CGS Hyperion K Drops to $1,799.99

Limited Time Deal

If you have been waiting to build a premium suppressed .300 Blackout setup, this package deserves a hard look. Shooters Choice has paired the compact Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 pistol with a CGS Hyperion K suppressor for just $1,799.99 with free shipping—a massive $1,200 off the advertised regular price.

Top Features

Complete premium package: DDM4 V7 pistol plus CGS Hyperion K suppressor

DDM4 V7 pistol plus CGS Hyperion K suppressor 10.3-inch CHF barrel: Built for durability, accuracy, and compact handling

Built for durability, accuracy, and compact handling Optimized for .300 BLK: Runs both subsonic and supersonic ammunition

Runs both subsonic and supersonic ammunition Free-float M-LOK rail: Plenty of space for lights, grips, and other accessories

Plenty of space for lights, grips, and other accessories Lightweight suppressor: Hyperion K provides serious suppression without excessive length or weight

Why Shooters Love It

Daniel Defense has built its reputation on dependable fighting rifles, and the DDM4 V7 brings that same quality to a compact .300 Blackout platform. Add the lightweight CGS Hyperion K, and you have a maneuverable, suppressor-ready package suited for home defense, range use, or anyone who wants a premium short-barreled setup without piecing one together separately.

Unbeatable Price

Regular price: $3,000.00

Current price: $1,799.99

You save: $1,200.01

Discount: 40%

w/ Free Shipping

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

