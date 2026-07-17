DOJ Folds on Post Office Gun Ban Appeal, Leaving SAF/FPC Victory Intact

For nearly two centuries, Americans managed to conduct business at post offices without Washington declaring every postal counter and parking lot a Second Amendment-free zone. The federal government has finally stopped trying to defend that historically bankrupt restriction.

On July 16, the Department of Justice filed an unopposed motion to voluntarily dismiss its appeal in Firearms Policy Coalition v. Blanche, formerly known as FPC v. Bondi and FPC v. Garland.

The 41-word motion offers no explanation. DOJ simply asked the Fifth Circuit to dismiss the appeal, with each side bearing its own costs. The court must still formally grant the request, but because the motion is unopposed, the government has effectively waved the white flag.

“This is huge news for SAF members,” SAF Senior Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack said in the organization’s announcement. “We now have finality and clarity that the hard-fought injunction we secured on behalf of our members, striking down the post office carry ban is the permanent outcome of the case. The government appears to now agree, especially in light of the recent Wolford decision, that the ban on the lawful carry of firearms in post offices fails constitutional muster.”

It is also another warning to government attorneys still trying to stretch the “sensitive place” doctrine until it swallows the right to carry a firearm.

SAF and FPC Challenged the Postal Gun Ban

The Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, Gavin Pate, and George Mandry filed the lawsuit in June 2024.

The plaintiffs challenged two federal restrictions. The first, 18 U.S.C. § 930(a), generally prohibits possessing a firearm inside a federal facility. The second, 39 C.F.R. § 232.1(l), prohibits carrying or storing firearms on postal property except for “official purposes.”

Together, the provisions effectively disarmed lawful gun owners not only inside post offices but also on surrounding postal property, including parking lots. That meant someone legally carrying a handgun could not simply leave it secured inside a vehicle before entering the building.

On September 30, 2025, Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor granted summary judgment to the gun rights plaintiffs and entered a permanent injunction against enforcement of the restrictions as applied to the plaintiffs and their members at ordinary post offices.

The court rejected the government’s claim that every building it owns should receive a nearly automatic “sensitive place” designation. As O’Connor explained in his 17-page opinion, the government “as a property owner must abide by Bruen’s Second Amendment analysis.”

Owning the deed does not give Washington permission to suspend the Bill of Rights.

The Government Had No Historical Case

Post offices are not some modern government invention. The American postal system existed before the country declared independence, and the Constitution expressly gives Congress the power to establish post offices and post roads.

The Founders were also familiar with robbery, violence, and threats directed at mail carriers. Early federal laws punished people who robbed the mail or attacked postal employees with weapons. They did not respond by disarming every peaceable citizen who entered a post office.

That distinction proved fatal to the government’s argument.

The first general federal restriction on guns inside government buildings did not appear until 1964. The Postal Service did not adopt its specific postal-property ban until 1972, nearly 200 years after the Second Amendment was ratified.

The historical record was not merely silent about post office gun bans. At times, the government actively armed postal workers. During the wave of mail-train robberies in the 1920s, the postmaster general issued pistols to railway mail clerks.

The traditional American response was to arm the good guys and punish the criminals. The modern response was to disarm everyone and hope a sign would stop someone intent on committing a violent crime.

Judge O’Connor found no historical tradition supporting that modern approach. In granting the permanent injunction, he also observed that “there is no public interest in unlawful government action.”

DOJ Tried to Limit Who Was Protected

After losing, the government attempted to restrict the injunction to Pate, Mandry, and people who were SAF or FPC members when the lawsuit was filed in June 2024. DOJ also wanted protected members identified and verified for the government.

Judge O’Connor rejected that effort. In March, the court clarified its injunction, holding that it applies to the named plaintiffs and all present and future members of SAF and FPC.

That gives the injunction nationwide practical reach, but it is important to understand its limits. This is not a universal ruling allowing every American to carry in every post office.

The protection applies to SAF and FPC members at “ordinary” post offices. It does not cover post offices located on military bases, inside similarly restricted areas, or within federal buildings that house additional government functions where firearms would otherwise be prohibited. Gun owners must also comply with other applicable state and federal laws.

Because DOJ is abandoning the appeal, there will be no Fifth Circuit decision establishing binding appellate precedent. The district court’s judgment and membership-based injunction will remain intact, but the federal restrictions have not been erased from the books for everyone.

Wolford’s Shadow Hangs Over the Government’s Retreat

The timing of DOJ’s surrender is difficult to ignore.

In January, the government asked the Fifth Circuit to place the appeal on hold while the Supreme Court considered Wolford v. Lopez and United States v. Hemani. DOJ specifically acknowledged that Wolford could provide additional guidance concerning laws that restrict where Americans may carry firearms.

The Fifth Circuit denied that request. The Supreme Court then decided Wolford on June 25, reiterating that laws restricting armed carry fall within the Second Amendment’s plain text and must survive the historical analysis required by Bruen.

Three weeks later, DOJ moved to dismiss its post office appeal.

The dismissal motion does not mention Wolford or formally concede that the postal ban is unconstitutional. Nevertheless, the sequence strongly suggests that the government recognized its “sensitive place” theory was unlikely to survive.

The current Justice Department deserves limited credit for finally walking away. It does not deserve a parade. DOJ continued defending the restriction, attempted to gut the injunction, and pursued an appeal before finally acknowledging that the fight was no longer worth having.

The real credit belongs to SAF, FPC, the individual plaintiffs, and the attorneys who forced the government to defend a 50-year-old gun ban against more than two centuries of American history.

An ordinary post office is not a prison, military base, courthouse, or secure government installation. It is a place Americans visit to mail packages, buy stamps, collect mail, and apply for passports.

The federal government cannot turn those routine errands into grounds for stripping citizens of their right to armed self-defense.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.