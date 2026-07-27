DSA’s Citizen-Disarmament Agenda Exposes Its Tyrannical Endgame

“Democrats, typically (but not always) aligned with gun control, are facing the prospect of their political party turning their gaze to complete control,” the National Shooting Sports Foundation reports. “Enter the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”

“The DSA’s platform includes abolition of the U.S. Senate … replacing the President of the United States and U.S. Supreme Court with an Executive and Judicial Branch that would be subordinate to what’s left of Congress,” NSSF documents, adding “[I]n 2018, the DSA explicitly called for the repeal of the Second Amendment, stating, ‘… the only way to guarantee that we will dramatically reduce acts of violence involving guns is to remove guns from society.’”

That and they published a call for repealing the Second Amendment via a 28th Amendment that would prohibit “manufacturing, transportation or importation in or into any State, Territory, or possession of the United States for delivery or use therein of pump-action, semi-automatic or automatic firearms.”

“The Second Amendment is a Threat to us All,” that essay declared, and then dictated what would be “acceptable”:

‘[Y]ou can have a gun, provided it is manually loaded. That means one bullet loaded in the gun, by hand, at a time. We think the compromise should satisfy amateur and hobbyist gun-owning constituencies. Hunters, sport-shooters and private individuals will still retain their right to access enough firepower to pursue their hobbies or to protect themselves.”

It’s instructive as to the end goals of what the prohibitionists term “commonsense gun safety laws,” that is, a monopoly of violence held by those who would rule with an iron fist. It’s for exactly those reasons that the Second Amendment was enacted in the first place.

The goal has always been citizen disarmament. And the DSA “compromises” can be rescinded by diktat at the pleasure of tyrants.

For now, the chances of any of this happening appear remote. The necessary supermajorities aren’t there to enact the 28th Amendment, and even if the Second Amendment were repealed, the recognition that the right to keep and bear arms was not granted by the Constitution means it is ultimately not dependent on it, either.

Missing from the dialog is a but if DSA history, in the form of songs of the movement, long since removed from the group’s website but preserved via The Internet Archive. While this correspondent has been pointing this out for years, it’s still not very widely known. More gun owners need to be aware of it, and share it to challenge DSA/Democrat calls for citizen disarmament:

Are You Sleeping, Bourgeoisie – Traditional American song, sung in rounds to the tune of “Frere Jacques”. Are you sleeping, Are you sleeping,

Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie,

And when the revolution comes,

We’ll kill you all with knives and guns,

Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie, See How They Run – Usually sung in rounds after “Are You Sleeping, Bourgeoisie”. Sung to the tune of “Three Blind Mice”. Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie,

See how they run,

See how they run

And when the revolution comes,

We’ll kill them all with knives and guns,

Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie

Who do you think the “bourgeoisie” are? How many know that, despite demands to “eat the rich,” the real impediment to a Marxist takeover—and what therefore must be destroyed—is the middle class? How many young people enamored by the prospects of a “classless society” realize that a fundamental step toward coercing that was a dictatorship of the proletariat?

And a question for those who insist “They’ve just never done socialism right,” since when do communist dictators then voluntarily step down and relinquish power? Especially after they’ve got all the guns?

“Guard with jealous attention the public liberty,” Patrick Henry warned at the Virginia Convention, 5 June 1788. “Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it, but downright force: Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined.”

To those who would try to convince you that individual arms are no deterrent to tyranny, of course they are, and like many individual DGUs (defensive gun uses) without a shot being fired. The mere knowledge that they could be is enough. Notice no one has tried any mass confiscations of the type DSA subversives are calling for. They don’t dare, which is why they have to resort to lies, gaslighting, psyops, and propaganda.

It is curious, though, for those representing themselves as collectivist champions of diversity, equity and inclusion that they oppose the most egalitarian power-sharing arrangement ever devised: the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

That’s because what we’re really dealing with is a religion of hate. As Lenin preached:

“We must hate—hatred is the basis of communism. Children must be taught to hate their parents if they are not communists.” “Hatred is truly the beginning of all wisdom.” “We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.”

So, unsurprisingly, they accuse anyone who is not their enthusiastic tool of being a hater.

One question remains for any who still question this: Are you sleeping?

And to the useful idiots ready to abandon and destroy the remarkable system bequeathed to posterity by the Founders, remember what the Bolsheviks did to the more “moderate” Mensheviks, and what communists in power do to those they redesignate as useless eaters.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.