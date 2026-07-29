KelTec Unveils the SUB-SDP ‘Nub Sub,’ a 10-Inch Folding 9mm Pistol

KelTec has introduced the SUB-SDP, a compact, folding 9mm pistol built from the company’s established SUB2000 platform. Affectionately nicknamed the “Nub Sub,” the SUB-SDP combines a six-inch threaded barrel, an integrated pistol brace and KelTec’s familiar folding design. The result is a firearm measuring just 10 inches long when folded.

KelTec revealed the new pistol in a characteristically unconventional launch video involving mysterious objects falling from the sky and what appears to be an alien invasion led by mutated space rats. After one character discovers the folded firearm, the video identifies it as the KelTec SUB-SDP and describes it as the company’s most compact foldable 9mm yet.

“Small package, big capability,” KelTec says in the announcement.

A Pistol-Sized SUB2000

The SUB-SDP is KelTec’s first pistol version of the SUB2000, a folding pistol-caliber carbine that has remained one of the company’s most recognizable designs for more than two decades. The new pistol measures 17.7 inches when deployed and 10 inches when folded. It weighs approximately 3.57 pounds unloaded and has a width of 1.94 inches.

KelTec equipped the SUB-SDP with a six-inch barrel threaded 1/2×28, allowing owners to install commonly available 9mm suppressors, compensators and other muzzle devices.

An integrated pistol brace provides an additional point of contact, while M-LOK attachment slots allow users to mount a light or other accessories. The rotating Gen 3-style front assembly allows the firearm to fold while accommodating an optic. The SUB-SDP also uses Glock-pattern magazines.

The company is positioning the pistol as a compact personal-defense platform suitable for home defense, emergency preparedness and other lawful applications where storage space is limited.

KelTec SUB-SDP Defender Package

KelTec is also offering an upgraded package called the SUB-SDP Defender. The Defender model includes a Vortex Crossfire red-dot sight, a compensator, two 27-round Magpul PMAGs and an M-LOK-mounted forward magazine holder. The complete configuration weighs approximately 4.21 pounds unloaded. The forward magazine holder allows the owner to keep a spare magazine attached to the firearm rather than carrying it separately.

KelTec lists the Defender package at $799.99. The company says the initial production run will be limited to 200 pistols sold through KelTec Direct.

Compact Arms for Lawful Defense

The SUB-SDP enters a crowded market for braced 9mm pistols, but KelTec’s folding system gives it a defining feature that few competitors can match.

When folded, the pistol is substantially shorter than a conventional pistol-caliber carbine while remaining a complete firearm that does not need to be separated into multiple components for storage.

Its compact dimensions also highlight the arbitrary distinctions created by federal firearm classifications. A longer SUB2000 equipped with a stock is treated as an ordinary rifle, while the shorter SUB-SDP must use a brace to avoid being classified as a short-barreled rifle under the National Firearms Act.

Those regulatory distinctions do not change the firearm’s fundamental character. The SUB-SDP is a bearable semiautomatic arm chambered in one of America’s most common defensive cartridges.

KelTec expects the SUB-SDP to become available during the summer. Based on the company’s launch video, KelTec is betting that shooters will see serious defensive potential behind the “Nub Sub” nickname.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.