New Jersey Claims Restored AR-15 and Magazine Rights Would Cause ‘Irreparable Harm’

New Jersey has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to keep enforcing the state’s bans on commonly owned semiautomatic rifles and standard-capacity magazines—even after the en banc court ruled those laws violate the Second Amendment. The state filed a motion July 31 asking the Third Circuit to stay its mandate while New Jersey prepares a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Put plainly, New Jersey lost their case in Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs, Inc. v. Attorney General New Jersey, consolidated with Cheeseman v. Davenport. Now it wants gun owners to keep living under the unconstitutional laws while the state asks for another chance.

The Third Circuit issued its decision July 17, striking down New Jersey’s restrictions on commonly owned semiautomatic rifles and magazines holding more than ten rounds. The mandate, the formal order putting that judgment into effect, would otherwise issue no sooner than August 7.

New Jersey says its Supreme Court petition is due October 15. It wants the Third Circuit to keep the bans enforceable until the Supreme Court rejects the petition or, should the justices accept the case, until they issue a final decision. Filing the motion itself temporarily pauses issuance of the mandate while the Third Circuit considers the request.

New Jersey Claims Restored Rights Would Cause ‘Irreparable Harm’

The state argues that it will suffer irreparable harm if gun stores begin selling AR-15s and standard-capacity magazines before the Supreme Court acts. That turns the Constitution upside down. New Jersey treats the continued denial of an enumerated right as a temporary inconvenience for gun owners. At the same time, it characterizes lawful commerce in constitutionally protected arms as an injury to the government.

The state warns that thousands of rifles and magazines could enter New Jersey and become “near-impossible to retrieve” if the Supreme Court later reinstates the bans.

That language deserves attention. New Jersey is not merely concerned about administrative confusion. It is worried that citizens will acquire arms the state may later want confiscated, surrendered, destroyed, or permanently removed from lawful commerce.

The state also warns that people who purchase the affected firearms and magazines could face criminal exposure if the law changes again. That is not an argument for keeping unconstitutional laws in force. It is an admission that New Jersey’s regulatory scheme creates a legal minefield for otherwise law-abiding gun owners.

The State’s Exhibits Prove Common Use

Nearly half of New Jersey’s filing consists of screenshots and social-media posts from gun stores, customers, and firearms companies. The state included posts involving gun stores in the Garden State that allegedly showed sales of standard-capacity magazines after the Third Circuit issued its opinion.

One exhibit reproduces an Instagram post announcing the first sale of what New Jersey calls a “large-capacity magazine” after the ruling. Another includes a report that a store sold a standard-capacity magazine. While another allegedly advertised that the magazines were “back” and available to order.

New Jersey also collected posts from dealers preparing to sell AR-15s and magazines as soon as legally permitted. The state specifically cited Palmetto State Armory’s announcement that it intended to begin shipping AR-15s to New Jersey “the moment” the mandate issued. New Jersey presents these exhibits as evidence of an emergency. They prove something else.

The rifles and magazines at issue are ordinary commercial products. Dealers stock them. National retailers ship them. Customers want them. Millions of Americans lawfully own them for self-defense, competition, training, hunting, and other lawful purposes. That is not evidence that the arms fall outside the Second Amendment. It is evidence of common use.

New Jersey calls the expected sales a “flood.” Gun owners might call it a lawful market returning after decades of government suppression.

Thirty-Six Years of Infringement Is Not a Defense

Throughout its motion, New Jersey repeatedly invokes the “36-year-old status quo.” The state’s theory is that because its restrictions have existed since 1990, the court should leave them in place for a few more months—or perhaps considerably longer—while Supreme Court litigation proceeds. The age of an unconstitutional law does not make it constitutional.

Thirty-six years of enforcement does not create a historical tradition dating to the Founding. It does not rewrite the Second Amendment. It does not give New Jersey a vested right to continue denying its citizens access to arms commonly possessed throughout the country.

The state also faults the plaintiffs for waiting years to challenge the restrictions. Some plaintiffs did not request preliminary injunctions, and the parties previously agreed to maintain portions of the legal status quo while earlier appeals proceeded. New Jersey argues that this conduct shows gun owners will suffer little harm from another delay. That argument is particularly weak. Constitutional rights are not forfeited because the government successfully infringed them for a long time. Nor does litigation strategy transform a prohibited law into a legitimate exercise of state power.

The government cannot spend decades burdening a right and then argue that the victims must not have needed the right very badly because they did not win sooner.

The Supreme Court Factor Is Real

New Jersey does have a serious procedural argument that the Supreme Court may become involved. The Supreme Court has already agreed to hear Viramontes v. Cook County, which asks whether the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right to possess AR-15-style and similar semiautomatic rifles. The Third Circuit’s decision directly addresses that issue.

New Jersey also argues that the magazine ruling created a circuit split because other federal appellate courts have upheld similar restrictions. The state cites decisions from the First, Second, Fourth, Seventh, Ninth, and D.C. Circuits. That division makes further Supreme Court review plausible.

But a collection of appellate judges agreeing with gun control does not create the historical tradition required by Bruen. Courts cannot manufacture an originalist justification by counting modern judicial opinions.

The constitutional question remains rooted in text and history: Are AR-15-pattern rifles and standard-capacity magazines “Arms” commonly possessed for lawful purposes, and can New Jersey identify a historical tradition supporting their prohibition? The Third Circuit concluded that the state could not carry its burden.

State Sovereignty Stops at the Constitution

New Jersey also argues that preventing it from enforcing a law causes sovereign injury because the law was enacted by the people’s elected representatives. States have legitimate sovereign interests. They do not have sovereignty superior to the federal Constitution. The Supremacy Clause resolves that question. State legislatures cannot vote away rights protected by the Constitution, and courts do not owe continued deference to a statute merely because politicians enacted it.

New Jersey’s elected officials may dislike the AR-15. They may prefer magazines holding ten rounds rather than 15, 17, 20, or 30. Their policy preferences do not control the meaning of the Second Amendment. New Jersey’s motion asks the Third Circuit to treat lawful possession and commerce as irreparable government injuries while treating the continued denial of constitutional rights as a manageable delay. That is precisely backward.

The Third Circuit has already ruled that New Jersey crossed the constitutional line. The question now is whether the court will allow that judgment to protect the citizens who won—or keep an unconstitutional regime alive while Trenton searches for a more favorable answer.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.